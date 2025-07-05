Review: PLAN V: THE RISE OF REVERENCE - THE TORONTO FRINGE FESTIVAL at Alumnae Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eleanor O'Brien is on a mission - to spread the word of Plan V! In this one-women feminist comedy extravaganza, O'Brien plays Mama V - the quintessential southern church lady, imagine the love child between Richard Simmons and Dr. Ruth, but she's here to preach about the power and the wisdom cradled within the vagina. Of course, this spectacle is not just for those born with vaginas but for all who appreciate the power of the V. Together, we can save the world one ground-shaking org*sm at a time.

Plan V is a multimedia theatrical performance utilizing visuals created by co-director Nate Jensen to form the platform of this production - namely a virtual group therapy session of individuals phoning in and sharing their own stories of feminine sexual awakening and liberation with each new participant also played by O'Brien in a pre-recorded session. Taking place in a dystopian 2035 where government agencies have continued to physically and systemically oppress women's bodies and voices, this clandestine meeting takes place in an undisclosed location under the cloak of great secrecy.

O'Brien, with her company Dance Naked Creative, is no stranger to unapologetic and raunchy sexually driven comedy as she had previously brought her show Lust & Marriage to the Toronto Fringe in 2015. If you've seen her work before, you know you're in for one wild ride. Expect exactly that with Plan V - it is bold, empowering, and a laugh out loud riot. It is also beautifully eye-opening as O'Brien gets personal and intimate with her own story of sexual liberation. Plan V: The Rise of Reverence is a show you'll want to tell your friends about and then see again.

Photo Credit: Shiah Lints

