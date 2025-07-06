Review: PAPER CHASE - THE TORONTO FRINGE FESTIVAL at Tarragon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a city as gloriously diverse as Toronto, the joys of dealing with immigration bureaucracy is a pain many have endured. In Paper Chase, playing at Tarragon Extraspace at the Toronto Fringe, Erik (played by Hugo van Essen) has to deal with just that. In the span of a mere 30 days, he must prove to the government he has the funds to maintain his residence before he is kicked out of the country.

Erik is a therapist-in-training who learns that his deportation is imminent with his work permit having expired. With growing desperation, Erik devises various plans to make money fast though somehow they all involve drugs - from selling magic mushrooms to the elderly to doling out MDMA at raves. Although, as the deadline draws near and Erik learns that drug dealing isn't as lucrative as he imagined, what he does learn is how to rely on his friends.

Paper Chase is directed by Kate Kolo and written by Hugo van Essen about his own years long journey to obtaining permanent residency (though minus the drugs). Cole Munden plays Ethan and Aryaan Kanji play Rohan, the kind of bone-headed friends everyone hopes to have but few can find - the ones you want in your corner when times are tough and deportation looms near.

This performance has plenty of laugh out loud moments and a thorough helping of tongue and cheek Toronto references that kept the audience actively engaged. I did find that the staging felt disjointed and it took me out of the moment at various times throughout the show.

But that is not to say that Paper Chase isn't entertaining as it definitely is and highly relatable - a worthwhile add to your Fringe schedule this year.

Photo Credit: Tonia Cornen

