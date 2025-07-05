Review: FRAT HAUS: EVICTED! - THE TORONTO FRINGE FESTIVAL at Buddies In Bad Times

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The drag king members of Frat Haus are facing their biggest challenge ever - eviction! Unless they can secure a $1 million by end of day, they'll lose their home. Whatever will they do? Playing exclusively at Tallulah's Cabaret at the Buddies in Bad Times Theatre for the Toronto Fringe Festival, Frat Haus: Evicted! is a hilarious drag romp featuring cheeky song parodies and a special guest performer each night.

Starring Andy Fetamean, DeVery Bess, Coyote Ugly, Archie Called, and Stefan Fetamean, this quintet of drag excellence must devise plans on how to get rich fast. From selling feet pics online and reviving a hot dog stand, to insurance fraud and FratWater (get yours today!), will these plans ever work in their favor?

Frat Haus is fun and frivolous, a wondrous time to be had by all, while also shining light on the very real housing crisis that has overtaken Toronto. In the midst of that, the song parodies carry the performance with stand outs including DeVery Bess' ode to profiting off their little piggies, and Stefan Fetamean's walk down the aisle with ulterior motives. Each performance features a different guest star playing the role of the evil landlord. Beau Napetite was the featured performer on July 4th and their presence from the moment they descended the stairs captured the audience.

As with any proper drag show, the audience is urged to not remain quiet but to cheer, holler, and make use of the cabaret bar. Photography and bringing friends are also encouraged. Frat Haus: Evicted! is a great way of supporting drag performers during the Toronto Fringe with a laugh out loud show that everyone will love.

Photo Credit: Christen Carson-Traviss

