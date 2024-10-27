Review: ACIS AND GALATEA at Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera Atelier’s production of G. F. Handel’s Acis and Galatea was a fun and fresh take on an opera that has delighted audiences since its premiere in 1718. Handel referred to it as his “little opera.” Typical of the era, it is based on a simple but pathos-evoking Greek myth. While a tragedy, it was clearly intended as somewhat of a fluff piece. This makes the production a very “user-friendly” introduction to Baroque opera and historically informed performance.

Opera Atelier specializes in producing 17th and 18th-century works. While keeping the production values aligned with the aesthetic conventions of the time, each production aims to make an artistic statement that resonates with 21st-century audiences. OA productions are accompanied by the Tafelmusik Orchestra playing on instruments that closely resemble the instruments of the period, which generally have a lighter timbre than contemporary instruments.

This production did a great job of capturing the pastoral energy, with colourful diaphanous costumes in vibrant pinks and yellows and lively ballets with lots of high, fluttery jumps. The set design is also a triumph of this production, including a flock of rambunctious sheep capering across the stage eliciting good laughs from the audience.

OA favourite Meghan Lindsay performed the role of Galatea opposite newcomer to the OA stage, Antonin Rondepierre in the role of Acis, with Douglas Williams in the role of the jealous and violent cyclops Polyphemus.

It’s been a minute since I’ve heard Meghan Lindsay sing. Her voice has truly aged like a fine wine. In addition to the bright easy suppleness she’s always had, her tone has acquired additional warmth and sweetness. She is enchanting in the role of a naive but powerful sea nymph enamoured with a mortal.

Antonin Rondepierre was equally luminescent in the role of Acis and thankfully Toronto audiences will have another chance to hear him here in Toronto in 2026. OA’s artistic directors Marshall Pynkoski and Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg worked with him on a project in France and immediately jumped on the chance to retain him for this role. It’s easy to understand why they were so enthusiastic. His voice is plummy and crisp and tastefully sweet with substance. He’d be charming in almost any light-tenor heroic role.

Blaise Rantoanina was another great find on their French tour and an excellent casting choice for the role of Damon. His free and easygoing tenor lyricism makes him an excellent wingman for Acis.

Douglas Williams demonstrated himself to be a very able physical comedian as well as a prodigious vocal talent. His beefy and bouncy baritone lends itself well to providing an excellent bit of comic relief in his well-known opening aria “Oh ruddier than the cherry”.

The Nathaniel Dett Chorale, highly celebrated for its interpretation and promotion of the works of Black Canadian and American composers, demonstrated that they are equally deft at interpreting early European music. The Chorale brought a highly textured timbre to the engaging chorus numbers in this piece.

While there is no doubt that this production is up to Atelier’s internationally renowned high standards, I found it hard to get emotionally invested in this story. Halfway through the second act, I realized that despite my enjoyment of the singing, music, and dancing, I didn’t really care what happened to any of the characters. As such, I found my attention wandering by the end.

In the Baroque era, storytelling was not the priority in an opera. The focus was on virtuosic singing and dancing, with the plot taking a very quiet backseat. This production is a great warm-up to heavier early opera, which often relies on a much longer and more convoluted libretto. An OA production is always a great night out for audiences of all ages looking for a fun, traditional yet relatable night of operatic intrigue.

Upcoming Performances:

October 26 at 7:30 PM

October 27 at 2:30 PM

For tickets, call the box office at 1-800-708-6754 or click the link below.

Photo of Meghan Lindsay and Antonin Rondepierre by Bruce Zinger

