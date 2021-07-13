Photos: Stratford Festival 2021 Presents WHY WE TELL THE STORY & More

The Stratford Festival is transforming, for this summer, into an outdoor festival offering a season of six plays and five cabarets reflecting on the theme of Metamorphosis, with performances held under beautiful canopies that will hark back to the Festival's founding under a tent in 1953.

Check out photos below!

Why We Tell the Story

A Celebration of Black Musical Theatre

Curated and directed by Marcus Nance

Music Director: Franklin Brasz

Featuring:

Marcus Nance

Robert Markus

Vanessa Sears

June 24 to July 11 | Opening Saturday, June 26

Throughout the ages the African-American community has told stories of life, love, pain and hope through the glorious expressions of musical theatre and poetry. This update of the sold-out 2019 Meighen Forum concert, takes you on a journey with the voices of legendary Black poets and the music of the African-American musical theatre canon, including hits from Aida, Ain't Misbehavin', Caroline, or Change, The Color Purple, Hamilton, The Lion King, Once On This Island, Showboat and many more. As Maya Angelou said: "Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave, I am the dream and the hope of the slave."

Production support is generously provided by Mary Ann & Robert Gorlin.