Photos: THREE TALL WOMEN at Stratford Festival's Studio Theatre

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women is running now at Stratford Festival's Studio Theatre through October 9. Directed by Diana Leblanc. Featuring Martha Henry as A, Lucy Peacock as B, Mamie Zwettler as C, and Andrew Iles as The Boy.

By turns acerbic, anguished and sarcastically funny, an old woman known to us only as "A" lays bare her inner life in sometimes shocking detail to two others: a middle-aged caregiver identified only as "B" and a young legal professional, "C." Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, which he called an "exorcism" of his own troubled relationship with his adoptive mother, is a profound meditation on aging, death and the very nature of the self: who are we really, and how do we become who we are?

In keeping with pandemic precautions, the play's two parts - the second of which brings a startlingly different take on its characters - are presented as separate performances, scheduled to be seen on the same day. Each ticket includes both parts.

For tickets & more information, please visit: https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/WhatsOn/PlaysAndEvents/Production/Three-Tall-Women