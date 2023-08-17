Photos: Get a First Look at the Canadian Production of SIX

Get a sneak peek at the Canadian production of SIX and meet the talented cast members.

Aug. 17, 2023

The Canadian production of SIX, the Tony Award®-winning new musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss officially opens tonight - Thursday August 17 at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre and plays through September 14, 2023. It will then travel to Toronto, playing at the Royal Alexandra Theatre from September 23 to December 17, 2023. 

Tickets to SIX in Edmonton are on sale through Click Here. Tickets for the Toronto engagement are on sale through mirvish.com or by calling 1-800-461-3333. 
 
SIX features Jaz Robinson as Catherine of Aragon, Julia Pulo as Anne Boleyn, Maggie Lacasse as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernández as Anna of Cleves, Elysia Cruz as Katherine Howard, and Lauren Mariasoosay as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Hailey Lewis, Julia McLellan, Abigail Sparrow and Darcy Stewart as Standbys. 
 
They are backed by a band, the “Ladies in Waiting” as they are known, consisting of Liz Baird, who is also the music director, Allyson MacIvor, Kia Rose, Sarah Richardson and Aretha Tillotson. 


From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century Girl Power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! 
  
 SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. 
  

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

Photos: Get a First Look at the Canadian Production of SIX
Maggie Lacasse, Elysia Cruz, Jaz Robinson, Julia Pulo, Krystal Hernández, Lauren Mariasoosay

Photos: Get a First Look at the Canadian Production of SIX
Maggie Lacasse, Elysia Cruz, Jaz Robinson, Julia Pulo, Krystal Hernández, Lauren Mariasoosay.




