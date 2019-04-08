PREGNANCY PACT The Musical Coming To Toronto This May

The Edge Productions is bringing the deeply empathetic and hard hitting musical about a high-school pregnancy pact back to Canada. Previously produced by The Edge Productions in 2017 and performed in Windsor with an entirely student cast, Pregnancy Pact is back for a professional run in Toronto from May 1st through May 19th. This is Pregnancy Pacts professional Canadian Premiere. This is the first co-production between The Edge Productions and their new Toronto partners at Gangway! Theatre Co!

Pregnancy Pact is a pop-rock musical, with book & lyrics by Gordon Leary and music by Julia Meinwald, which tells the story of a group of teens who make a pact to become single mothers together. The 15-year-old Maddie is devoted to her three best friends and they are to her. So, when Brynn gets pregnant, the friends all plan to have children, raising them together and living a dream. Inspired by the 2008 news story of the Gloucester pregnancy pact that took the world by storm, Pregnancy Pact provides a unique chance to examine the intense journey this kind of decision creates.

Running from May 1st-May 19th, 2019 at Bravo Academy (77 Samor Rd, Unit #4, Toronto)

Book & Lyrics by Gordon Leary Music by Julia Meinwald

Director: Miriam Goldstein Music Director: Sam Poole

Cast;

Samantha Bourque as Maddie

Miranda DiPietro as Brynn

Melissa MacKenzie as Kaylee

Katie Miller as Jeanelle

Caroline Burton as Sansanee

Anna Mazurik as Jenn

& Sean Sennett as Corey/Justin

For tickets and information please visit www.edgeproductions.ca or email theedgeproductions@live.com





