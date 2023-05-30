Opera Atelier Reveals 2023/24 Season Lineup

Handel's Company's 38th season features 1774 French version of Gluck's Orpheus and Eurydice and the groundbreaking mixed program, All Is Love.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Revolutionary Adaptation of RICHARD II to Hit the Stage at the Stratford Festival's Tom Pa Photo 2 Revolutionary Adaptation of RICHARD II to Hit the Stage at the Stratford Festival's Tom Patterson Theatre
Exclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA Theatre Photo 3 Exclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA Theatre
CASEY AND DIANA to Begin Performances Next Week at the Stratford Festival Photo 4 CASEY AND DIANA to Begin Performances Next Week at the Stratford Festival

CASEY AND DIANA to Begin Performances Next Week at the Stratford Festival

Opera Atelier's founding Co-artistic Directors Marshall Pynkoski and Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg announced the company's celebratory 2023/24 season, featuring the 1774 French version of Gluck's Orpheus and Eurydice - written expressly for Marie Antoinette - on stage October 26 to November 1, 2023, followed by the groundbreaking mixed program, featuring music by Debussy, Hahn, Handel, Lully, Purcell and Rameau in All Is Love, on stage April 11 to 14, 2024.

The season kicks off in the Elgin Theatre with Gluck's Orpheus and Eurydice, October 26 and 28 at 7:30pm, and October 29 and November 1 at 2:30pm. Gluck's reform opera/ballet will star Canadian tenor Colin Ainsworth as Orpheus - a role he first sang for Opera Atelier in 2007. The stunning production will also include company favourite, soprano Mireille Asselin as Eurydice and soprano Anna-Julia David, who makes her company debut as Amour. 

“Few singers are able to sustain the extraordinary vocal range required of the tenor in the 1774 French version of Orpheus and Eurydice,” says Pynkoski. “We are honored to have Mr. Ainsworth return - his talent in full bloom, to interpret this role, which has been an ambition of Opera Atelier for more than a decade.”
 

Gluck, bowing to the unique aesthetic of 1774 France, wrote extensive additional dance music for Orpheus, including an unprecedented balletic finale, which allows the full corps of the Artists of Atelier Ballet an exceptional opportunity to shine in Lajeunesse Zingg's choreography.

“The Artists of Atelier Ballet, who have reached an internationally acclaimed level of finesse, are thrilled to be involved in a production in which they can explore the stylistic links between baroque dancing and 19th century Romantic ballet,” adds Lajeunesse Zingg.

The season continues with Opera Atelier's seminal mixed program, All Is Love, which played to rapturous reviews in February 2022 at its premiere. All Is Love will be presented in the superb acoustics of Toronto's Koerner Hall, TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning, April 11 and 13 at 7:30pm, and April 12 and 14 at 2:30pm.

“All Is Love expands the very definition of period performance, featuring repertoire by Handel, Lully, Purcell and Rameau opposite that of Reynaldo Hahn, and Act One of Debussy's symbolist masterpiece - Pelleas et Melisande,” says Music Director David Fallis.

All Is Love explores the different ways in which love and desire impact our lives and relationships. The character of Love, as portrayed by Artist of Atelier Ballet Eric da Silva, formerly of the Royal Danish Ballet, will literally appear on stage, propelling the action and emotions of all of the performers.

All Is Love will feature an all-star cast including Canadian soprano Measha Brueggergosman-Lee, with Artist of Atelier Ballet Eric da Silva, tenor Colin Ainsworth, baritone Jesse Blumberg, soprano Anna-Julia David, soprano Meghan Lindsay, mezzo soprano Danielle MacMillan, soprano Cynthia Akemi-Smithers, and bass baritone Douglas Williams.

Both productions of Opera Atelier's 2023/24 season will feature the Artists of Atelier Ballet and will be accompanied by Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra under the baton of Opera Atelier Music Director David Fallis with the Tafelmusik Chamber Choir and the Nathaniel Dett Chorale (Brainerd Blyden-Taylor, Founder and Artistic Director).




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

Schola Cantorum Brings Their Choral Virtuosity to Vancouver Photo
Schola Cantorum Brings Their Choral Virtuosity to Vancouver

Enjoy a sonic journey through four centuries of stunning choral music as Sacramento California’s Schola Cantorum presents a concert of glorious choral music performed in the historic beauty of downtown Vancouver’s Christ Church Cathedral (Saturday, June 17 at 3pm).

The Dancing on the Edge Festival of Contemporary Dance Returns for its 35th Year Photo
The Dancing on the Edge Festival of Contemporary Dance Returns for its 35th Year

One of the most eagerly anticipated events in British Columbia's contemporary dance scene, the 35th anniversary of the Dancing on the Edge Festival will kick off on July 6th. Festival Producer, Donna Spencer, is delighted that Canada's oldest and longest running contemporary dance festival, will host live performances both indoor and outdoor for eagerly awaiting audiences.

YVR Art Foundation Reveals B.C. and Yukon Indigenous Artists Awarded 2023 Art Scholarships Photo
YVR Art Foundation Reveals B.C. and Yukon Indigenous Artists Awarded 2023 Art Scholarships

YVR Art Foundation announces 11 recipients of the 2023 YVR Art Foundation art scholarship awards. YVR Art Foundation offers annual scholarships to B.C. and Yukon First Nations artists who create visual art that reflects B.C. or Yukon First Nations culture.

Review: CATS is the Latest Musical to Prowl Onto the Vancouver Stage Photo
Review: CATS is the Latest Musical to Prowl Onto the Vancouver Stage

At some point in their lives, most people have heard of the musical: CATS. Whether it’s because of its unique costumes or iconic songs, CATS will always be a Broadway classic. This week, Broadway Across Canada and Troika Entertainment brought the musical to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.


More Hot Stories For You

Set and Costume Designer Samantha McCue Honoured With 2023 Pauline McGibbon AwardSet and Costume Designer Samantha McCue Honoured With 2023 Pauline McGibbon Award
9th Dream Serenade Comes to Massey Hall in October9th Dream Serenade Comes to Massey Hall in October
Steve Earle Brings ALONE AGAIN - SOLO & ACOUSTIC Tour to Massey Hall in AugustSteve Earle Brings ALONE AGAIN - SOLO & ACOUSTIC Tour to Massey Hall in August
MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to the Stratford Festival in JuneMUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to the Stratford Festival in June

Videos

Video: Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video Video: Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Watch & JULIET Perform 'Since U Been Gone' on GMA Video
Watch & JULIET Perform 'Since U Been Gone' on GMA
Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Video
Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Inge(new) - In search of a Musical
Red Sandcastle Theatre (5/25-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City Presents: 50 Years of Funny
Theatre ’73 (5/04-7/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
King's Wharf Theatre (8/10-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Loose
King's Wharf Theatre (7/12-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Razzmatazz for Kids
Wychwood Theatre (8/12-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan: The Panto
King's Wharf Theatre (11/08-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (7/12-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evita
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (10/18-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatresports
Comedy Bar (12/23-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rainbow Fish the Musical
Wychwood Theatre (7/22-8/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You