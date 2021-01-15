Ontario's Livestreamed Events Postponed or Cancelled Amidst Stricter Stay-at-Home Orders

Many livestreamed events have been postponed in the Ontario region due to stricter stay-at-home orders being enforced, CBC reports.

Toronto's Royal Conservatory of Music has either postponed or cancelled 19 different ticketed livestream shows that were set to premiere over the next month. Additionally, The National Arts Centre in Ottawa cancelled or delayed streaming shows booked into February.

The City of Toronto has postponed its free City Hall Live Spotlight concert series, which was set to premiere on January 14.

This comes after Premier Doug Ford is requiring, as of Thursday, residents to stay home, unless their activities fall under a list of "essential" reasons.

