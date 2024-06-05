ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS To Have Shaw Festival Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Shaw Festival premiere of Richard Bean's acclaimed comedy One Man, Two Guvnors starts previews tomorrow at the Festival Theatre. Chris Abraham directs this uproarious modern take on classic commedia dell'arte with musical interludes that will have audiences dancing in their seats whenever they aren't howling with laughter.

Unemployed skiffle musician Francis Henshall (Peter Fernandes) finds himself in hot water when he is hired as an aide by both posh dimwit Stanley Stubbers (Martin Happer) as well as ruthless gangster Roscoe (…or was that Rachel?) Crabbe (Fiona Byrne). Navigating his two guvnors' complicated romantic and legal entanglements without their notice will take some quick thinking and more than a little luck. Thankfully, Francis is up to the task … that is, if he doesn't get sidetracked by his budding courtship of the independent-minded Dolly (Kiera Sangster) (or his love of fish & chips)!

One Man, Two Guvnors also features Matt Alfano, Patrick Galligan, Andrew Lawrie, Lawrence Libor*, Allan Louis, Allison McCaughey, André Morin, Jade Repeta**, Tom Rooney and Graeme Somerville.

The Shaw's production of One Man, Two Guvnors features set and costume design by Julie Fox that whisks audiences back to the Swinging Sixties. Lighting design by Kimberly Purtell brightens up the English seaside and sound design by Thomas Ryder Payne creates a captivating soundscape and introduces toe-tapping skiffle arrangements to a whole new generation. The production team includes stage managers Beatrice Campbell (to June 30) and Allan Teichman (from July 3), as well as assistant stage managers Kevin Etherington and Annie McWhinnie.

On stage at the Festival Theatre (10 Queen's Parade) from June 6 to October 13 (available for review beginning June 21), One Man, Two Guvnors is recommended for audience members 11+/Grade 6+. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

The Shaw Festival's 2024 season runs through to December 22, with a playbill featuring Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady, One Man, Two Guvnors, Sherlock Holmes and the Mystery of the Human Heart, Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution, The Secret Garden, The Orphan of Chao, Candida, The House That Will Not Stand, Snow in Midsummer and A Christmas Carol. The Spiegeltent's season features The Shaw Variety Show, The Roll of Shaw, Kabarett, Cotton Club, Coffee Concerts, Footlights, Speakeasies, What's In Your Songbook and Gospel Choir.

Direct bus service from Downtown Toronto and Burlington to Niagara-on-the-Lake is available on the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express. Luxury buses are standard size wheelchair accessible, offer free Wi-Fi and have an on-board host. $34 return per person. Ticket to a 2024 performance is required. Please pre-arrange with the Box Office. Schedule is subject to change. Please confirm dates and times with the Shaw Festival Box Office.

For more information or to purchase tickets or a seat on the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express, please contact the Shaw Festival Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com.

Mask use at The Shaw: Masks are not currently required in our theatres. Though wearing a mask is optional, it is recommended; however, the choice remains at the discretion and comfort of the individual. The Shaw continues to maintain its Duty of Care measures. Patrons are also requested to refrain from attending any performance or event if presenting COVID-19 symptoms.

