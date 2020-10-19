November Dates of the Shaw Festival's Concert Series Now Available

Revues will be limited capacity, socially distanced indoor concerts.

As of October 28, the Shaw Festival's concert series will move indoors to the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre (10 Queen's Parade) with a limit of 50 guests and safety protocols in place. Featuring the music of Duke Ellington, Dorothy Fields and Cole Porter, the socially distanced free indoor performances run Wednesdays to Fridays at 6 p.m.​ and Saturdays at 2 p.m. from October 28 through November 20. For more information about the Festival's COVID-19 health and safety practices, please visit shawfest.com/dutyofcare/.​

Tickets are general seating and can be reserved by calling the Shaw Festival's box office at 1-800-511-SHAW (7429). Tickets for the concert series will not be available online. To allow a wider audience to enjoy these concerts, The Shaw is limiting patrons to two tickets per concert and two concerts per household.

