November Dates of the Shaw Festival's Concert Series Now Available
Revues will be limited capacity, socially distanced indoor concerts.
As of October 28, the Shaw Festival's concert series will move indoors to the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre (10 Queen's Parade) with a limit of 50 guests and safety protocols in place. Featuring the music of Duke Ellington, Dorothy Fields and Cole Porter, the socially distanced free indoor performances run Wednesdays to Fridays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m. from October 28 through November 20. For more information about the Festival's COVID-19 health and safety practices, please visit shawfest.com/dutyofcare/.Each concert features the music of a renowned 20th century artist. The Duke Ellington Revue and Dorothy Fields Revue are directed by Associate Artistic Director Kimberley Rampersad with music direction by Paul Sportelli. The Cole Porter Revue is directed by Tim Carroll with choreography by Kimberley Rampersad and music direction by Paul Sportelli. The 30- to 45-minute concerts feature the talents of Festival ensemble members Kyle Blair, Andrew Broderick, James Daly, Kristi Frank, Élodie Gillett, Alexis Gordon, Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane, Jonathan Tan and Associate Music Director Ryan deSouza. Tickets are general seating and can be reserved by calling the Shaw Festival's box office at 1-800-511-SHAW (7429). Tickets for the concert series will not be available online. To allow a wider audience to enjoy these concerts, The Shaw is limiting patrons to two tickets per concert and two concerts per household.
