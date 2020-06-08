Nominations for the 2020 Dora Mavor Moore Awards Announced

At an online media announcement - pre-taped in front of Meridian Hall with physically distanced protocols in place - streamed June 8 on the Dora Awards YouTube channel, the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) announced 243 nominations for the 41st annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards which recognize excellence in professional theatre, dance and opera in Toronto.

With 85% of productions registered for the Dora Awards successfully produced during the 2019-20 season, TAPA previously announced that the award show would be going virtual this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the 2019-2020 season was truncated, there were still 135 producing companies that presented 160 eligible productions.

The 2020 Dora Awards - Virtual Edition, written by Emmy, Gemini and Dora-nominated Diane Flacks and directed by award-winning theatre director, actor and writer Ed Roy, will be presented on the Dora Awards YouTube channel (as well as on other TAPA social media outlets) beginning at 7:30pm on June 29, where 46 Dora Mavor Moore Awards, the Silver Ticket Award and the Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award will be bestowed.

Régine Cadet, Chair of TAPA, said, "We are living in strange times and the future is uncertain. But that makes it even more important to recognize the talented artists who worked so hard this past season. This year's Dora Awards will continue to be a night of celebration for the whole community, as they always have been. Even though we must celebrate virtually, we know that the power of theatre to bring us together is capable of shining through as we focus a light on the wonderful work that was able to be presented."

Chris Goddard, Chair of PAIS (the Dora Awards' Board of Directors), encouraged everyone, "to join us online for a very special evening which will honour not only Dora nominees and recipients, but feature a number of illustrious guests including playwright Michael Healey, KasheDance Artistic Director Kevin Ormsby, theatre artist Jani Lauzon, This Hour Has 22 Minutes comedian Cathy Jones and others."

Jacoba Knaapen, Executive director of TAPA, noted, "The pandemic has impacted all of our lives and Toronto's arts community is facing profound challenges. Our artists and artsworkers have great resilience and creativity and I know we will be together again. As we look ahead to building a better and more equitable future, we aspire for these Doras to be a celebration for all that speaks to our precarious situation and common humanity with compassion and good will."

The Doras are not only a recognition of outstanding achievement, but also a big party that brings together the community to celebrate theatre, dance and opera in Toronto. TAPA is continuing this tradition by inviting everyone to dress up for the occasion and share their outfits on social media. Through June 8 to Dora show night on June 29, TAPA invites nominees and audience members to post a photo of what they will be wearing for the Doras - and tag it with (hashtag) #Doras2020outfit. While the Dora Awards ceremony is pre-taped, there will be a live virtual Dora Dance Party following it. Viewers can also see Dora recipient speeches posted with (hashtag) #Doras2020speeches.

The Dora Awards are divided into seven divisions: General Theatre, Musical Theatre, Independent Theatre, Opera, Dance, Theatre for Young Audiences and Touring. Special awards, such as the Silver Ticket and Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Awards, are also given out. A total of 88 shows received at least one Dora Award nomination for their outstanding contribution to the 2019-20 season.

Below are some nomination highlights:

GENERAL THEATRE DIVISION:

A total of eighteen productions receive nominations in the General Theatre Division with Soulpepper Theatre Company's The Brothers Size leading the list with 8 nominations, followed closely by Groundling Theatre Company and Crow's Theatre's Julius Caesar which scores 7 nominations.

Soulpepper also leads in total nominations in the General Theatre Division (and across all divisions) with a grand total of 24 taps over 6 productions, including 6 for A Streetcar Named Desire, 5 for Almighty Voice and His Wife and 2 for each of August: Osage County and Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train plus 1 for Betrayal.

The Brothers Size receives nods for Outstanding Production along with Outstanding Direction for Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu, Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role for both Daren A. Herbert and Mazin Elsadig, Outstanding Costume Design for Rachel Forbes, Outstanding Lighting Design for Raha Javanfar, Outstanding Sound Design/Composition for the team of Thomas Ryder Payne, Kobena Aquaa-Harrison and Waleed Abdulhamid and Outstanding Scenic Design for Ken MacKenzie (who also earns the same for Soulpepper's Almighty Voice and His Wife and Outstanding Costume Design for Soulpepper's Betrayal plus 1 more nod in the Independent Theatre Division for Outstanding Costume Design for the Howland Company's Casimir and Caroline for a grand total of 4 nods, the most of any individual this season).

A Streetcar Named Desire earns taps for Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction for Soulpepper Artistic Director Weyni Mengesha, Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role for Amy Rutherford, Outstanding Scenic Design for Lorenzo Savoini (who also earns the same for Groundling Theatre Company and Crow's Theatre's Julius Caesar) and Outstanding Lighting Design for Kimberly Purtell.

Almighty Voice and His Wife's 5 nods are for Outstanding Direction for Jani Lauzon, Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role for each of James Dallas Smith and Michaela Washburn, Outstanding Scenic Design for Ken MacKenzie and Outstanding Costume Design for Kinoo Arcentales.

Additionally, Maev Beaty and Nancy Palk each earn taps for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role for August: Osage County; and Daren A. Herbert and Xavier Lopez each earn the same for Jesus Hopped The 'A' Train.

Julius Caesar's 7 nominations are Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction for Crow's Theatre Artistic Director Chris Abraham, Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role for Michelle Giroux, Outstanding Scenic Design for Lorenzo Savoini, Outstanding Costume Design for Ming Wong and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition for Thomas Ryder Payne.

Crow's Theatre earns the second highest number of nominations in this division with a total of 13. On top of the 7 from Julius Caesar, its other 6 break down as 5 for The Flick (presented by Outside the March and Crow's Theatre) which sees taps to Outside the March Artistic Director Mitchell Cushman for Outstanding Direction, Durae McFarlane for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, Amy Keating for Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role, Nick Blais and Anahita Dehbonehie together for Scenic and Lobby Design respectively in the same Outstanding Scenic Design category and, in the Outstanding Lighting Design category, for Nick Blais with Projection Lighting designed by Nick Bottomley; and 1 for Besbouss (Pleiades Theatre in association with Crow's Theatre) to Saïd Benyoucef for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role.

(Crow's also sees 6 more nominations in the Musical Theatre Division for Ghost Quartet, presented by Crow's Theatre and Eclipse Theatre Company, bringing its grand total to 19, placing it third in overall nominations, after Young People's Theatre's 21 outlined below in the Musical Theatre and Theatre for Young Audiences divisions.)

Two other productions are in the running for Outstanding Production in the General Theatre Division: Forget Me Not (from Ronnie Burkett Theatre of Marionettes in association with Luminato) which earns 2 additional taps - Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Costume Design for Ronnie Burkett; and Buffoon (from Tarragon Theatre) which earns 2 other nods - Anosh Irani for Outstanding New Play and Anand Rajaram for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role. Tarragon's Yaga also earns a tap for Outstanding New Play, bringing Tarragon's total to 4.

Two more productions are in the running for Outstanding New Play: The Negroes are Congregating by Natasha Adiyana Morris (a PIECE OF MINE Arts Production with the support of Theatre Passe Muraille) and The Book of Life by Odile Gakire Katese (a Volcano Theatre production in association with The Woman Cultural Centre, Rwanda and Why Not Theatre presented by Canadian Stage).

The two final nominees for Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role in this division are Alex McCooeye for Obsidian Theatre's Pass Over and Stephan Jackman-Torkoff for Factory Theatre's Trout Stanley.

MUSICAL THEATRE DIVISION:

A total of ten productions receive nominations in the Musical Theatre Division with Caroline, or Change (presented by the Musical Stage Company and Obsidian Theatre) leading the pack with 8 nods while David Mirvish's Piaf/Dietrich and Young People's Theatre's The Adventures of Pinocchio each garner 7. Eclipse Theatre Company tallies in with 11 for two productions, the overall leading company in this division: 6 for Ghost Quartet and 5 for Sunday in the Park with George.

Caroline, or Change nominations: The Musical Stage Company and Obsidian Theatre for Outstanding Production, Robert McQueen for Outstanding Direction, Reza Jacobs for Outstanding Musical Direction, Jully Black for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, each of Stewart Adam McKensy and Vanessa Sears for Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role, Timothy French for Outstanding Original Choreography and Peter McBoyle for Outstanding Achievement in Design (Sound).

The Musical Stage Company earns an additional nod for a total of 9 in the division (and overall) with an Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role tap for Michael De Rose for REPRINT, a Musical Stage Company and Yonge Street Theatricals production. With 1 nod for Pass Over in General Theatre as above, Obsidian Theatre's grand total in all divisions is also 9 nods.

Piaf/Dietrich nominations: David Mirvish for Outstanding Production, Erin Shields (adaptation) and Daniel Große Boymann, and Thomas Kahry (writers) collectively for Outstanding New Musical, Gordon Greenberg for Outstanding Direction, Jonathan Monro for Outstanding Musical Direction, each of Jayne Lewis and Louise Pitre for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role and Michael Gianfrancesco for Outstanding Achievement in Design (Scenic).

David Mirvish's Girl From the North Country sees 2 taps with Ian Ross up for Outstanding Musical Direction and Gloria Obianyo up for Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role, bringing the Mirvish total to 9, tying the Musical Stage Company for second spot in the Musical Theatre Division. (With an additional nom for Outstanding Touring Production for Us/Them, the Mirvish grand total is 10 taps.)

The Adventures of Pinocchio nominations: Young People's Theatre for Outstanding Production, Sheila McCarthy for Outstanding Direction, Connor Lucas for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, each of Arinea Hermans and Joel Cumber for Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role, Julie Tomaino for Outstanding Original Choreography and Joanna Yu for Outstanding Achievement in Design (Scenic).

(Young People's Theatre also garners 14 nods in the Theatre for Young Audiences Division, bringing its grand total to 21, the second highest after Soulpepper's 24 for total nominations across all divisions.)

Ghost Quartet nominations: Crow's Theatre and Eclipse Theatre Company for Outstanding Production, Marie Farsi for Outstanding Direction, Andrew Penner for Outstanding Musical Direction, Hailey Gillis for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role and Patrick Lavender twice for Outstanding Achievement in Design - for each of Lighting Design and Scenic Design.

Sunday in the Park with George nominations: Adam Sakiyama for Outstanding Musical Direction, each of Evan Builing and Tess Benger for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, Charlotte Moore (grand-daughter of Dora Mavor Moore) for Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role and Allyson McMackon for Outstanding Original Choreography.

Other notable nods in the Musical Theatre Division go to Life in a Box which earns 4: Bad Hats Theatre for Outstanding Production, Landon Doak and Matthew Finlan for Outstanding New Musical, Fiona Sauder for Outstanding Direction and Landon Doak for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role.

John Millard joins the Outstanding New Musical list of nominations for Luminato's The Cave. Obeah Opera presented by Nicole Brooks in association with Luminato sees 2 hits: Tu Nokwe for Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role and Anthony "Prime" Guerra for Outstanding Original Choreography, bringing Luminato's total in this division to 3 (but earning 14 in total throughout all divisions).

INDEPENDENT THEATRE DIVISION:

A total of twenty productions receive nominations in the Independent Theatre Division with Coal Mine Theatre's Marjorie Prime leading the list in the Independent Theatre Division with 6 nominations. An additional 4 noms for Between Riverside and Crazy and 1 for Knives in Hens bring Coal Mine's haul to 11, giving it top spot in the division.

Theatre Rusticle's A Midsummer Night's Dream and Native Earth Performing Arts' This Is How We Got Here also earn 4 nods each, tying Between Riverside and Crazy for second highest show nominations in the division. The Theatre Centre tallies in second overall in the division with 6 nominations over two productions: 3 for No Foreigners and 3 for Prophecy Fog.

Marjorie Prime nods are Outstanding Production to Coal Mine Theatre, Outstanding Direction to Stewart Arnott, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to each of Martha Henry and Sarah Dodd, Outstanding Lighting Design to Nick Blais and Outstanding Sound Design/Composition to Bram Gielen.

Between Riverside and Crazy sees taps for Outstanding Production to Coal Mine Theatre, Outstanding Direction to Kelli Fox and Outstanding Performance by an Individual to each of Alexander Thomas and Allegra Fulton.

A Midsummer Night's Dream earns acknowledgements for Outstanding Production to Theatre Rusticle; Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble (Richard Alan Campbell, Burgundy Code, Amanda Cordner, Michael Derworiz, Nick Eddie, Matthew Finlan, Sarah Machin Gale, Richard Lee, Alexa MacDougall, Alexandra Montagnese, Kwaku Okyere, Matthew Rossoff and Annie Tuma), and Outstanding Costume Design to Brandon Kleiman.

This Is How We Got Here is nominated for Outstanding Production to Native Earth Performing Arts, Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Direction to Native Earth Artistic Director Keith Barker and Outstanding Scenic Design to Shannon Lea Doyle.

No Foreigners, a Hong Kong Exile and fu-GEN Theatre production presented by The Theatre Centre, vies for Outstanding New Play to fu-Gen Artistic Director David Yee, Outstanding Scenic/Projection Design to the team of Remy Siu and Natalie Tin Yin Gan (Scenic Design) and Milton Lim and Remy Siu (Projection Design). Milton Lim and Remy Siu together also earn an Outstanding Sound Design/Composition nod.

Prophecy Fog, co-produced by The Theatre Centre and Paper Canoe Projects in association with Nightswimming Theatre, earns nods for both Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Jani Lauzon (bringing her total acknowledgements to 3) and Outstanding Scenic Design to Melissa Joakim.

Other notable nods in this division include Outstanding Production to DopoLavoro Teatrale for The Stranger 2.0 (Above & Below) and Outstanding Direction to Daniele Bartolini for same. Daniel MacIvor, for Let's Run Away (reWork Productions presented by Canadian Stage), and the team of Robin Luckwaldt and Natalia Bushnik for The Bathtub Girls (KAIROS Theatre), join the race for Outstanding New Play. Outstanding Performance of an Individual taps go to Carly Street for Grounded (theatreSix) and Ryan James for Sibs (Don't Look Down Theatre Company).

Paolo Santalucia sees a nod for Outstanding Direction for Casimir and Caroline (The Howland Company) while Alex Crowther, Hallie Seline, Cameron Laurie, Caroline Toal, Michael Ayres, James Graham, Kimwun Perehinec, Shruti Kothari, Veronica Hortiguela and Michael Chiem are up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble for same.

Additional Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble nods go to the ensembles of Box 4901 (timeshare performance) for Colin Asuncion, Hume Baugh, Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, Keith Cole, Daniel Jelani Ellis, Jeff Ho, Michael Hughes, Indrit Kasapi, Daniel Krolik, Eric Morin, G Kyle Shields, Chy Ryan Spain and Geoffrey Whynot; The Wager (Theatre Gargantua) for Olivia Croft, Teiya Kasahara 笠原 貞野, François Macdonald and Michael Gordon Spence; and Remembering the Winnipeg General (zietpunktheatre in association with Why Not Theatre) for Ximena Huizi, Heather Marie Annis, Kristine Schmitt and Jesse Corrigan.

OPERA DIVISION:

A total of ten productions receive nominations in the Opera Division with Tapestry Opera's Shanawdithit (co-commissioned and co-produced by Tapestry Opera and Opera on the Avalon) in the lead with 8 nominations. An additional 5 nods for Jacqueline for a total of 13 put Tapestry in top spot for the division. Hell's Fury, The Hollywood Songbook (presented by Luminato in association with Soundstreams) and Rusalka (Canadian Opera Company) each garner 5 taps as well.

All four of the above shows are nominated for Outstanding Production along with Pandora from FAWN Chamber Creative (which also sees Amanda Smith up for Outstanding Direction).

Three of the Outstanding Production nominees are also up for Outstanding New Opera: Jacqueline (Librettist: Royce Vavrek, Composer: Luna Pearl Woolf), Shanawdithit (Librettist: Yvette Nolan, Composer: Dean Burry) and Hell's Fury, The Hollywood Songbook (Tim Albery).

Additional taps for Tapestry's Shanawdithit are: Outstanding Direction for the team of Michael Mori and Yvette Nolan, Outstanding Musical Direction for Rosemary Thomson, Outstanding Performance by an Individual for Marion Newman, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble for Rebecca Cuddy, Asitha Tennekoon, Evan Korbut, Deantha Edmunds and Aria Evans and Outstanding Achievement in Design for both the scenic design team of Camellia Koo, Jordan Bennett, Meagan Musseau, Jerry Evans and Lori Blondeau and for Cameron Davis in projection design.

Tapestry's Jacqueline additionally garners hits for each of Marnie Breckendridge and Matt Haimovitz for Outstanding Performance by an Individual and Camellia Koo for Outstanding Achievement in Design (Scenic).

The Canadian Opera Company (COC), with 10 taps over 3 productions (additionally Turnadot and Hansel & Gretel), has second spot in the Opera Division, followed by Soundstreams with 9 over 2 productions (additionally Two Odysseys: Pimooteewin / Gállábártnit, presented in partnership with Signal Theatre which garners 4).

Joining the Outstanding New Opera category are Loose Tea Music Theatre's Singing Only Softly (Librettist: Monica Pearce, Composer: Cecilia Livingston, Concept and Development: Alaina Viau) and Soundstreams' Two Odysseys: Gállábártnit (Librettist: Rawdna Carita Eira, Composer: Britta Byström).

The Canadian Opera Company's Rusalka sees additional acknowledgements with David McVicar for Outstanding Direction, Johannes Debus for Outstanding Musical Direction, Sondra Radvanovsky for Outstanding Performance by an Individual and David Finn for Outstanding Achievement in Design (Lighting).

Additional COC nods are Outstanding Musical Direction to each of Johannes Debus for Hansel & Gretel and to Carlo Rizzi for Turandot. Turanadot also sees Tamara Wilson garner a hit for Outstanding Performance by an Individual as well as the Canadian Opera Company Chorus for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble; Hansel & Gretel sees the same for the Canadian Children's Opera Company.

Luminato in association with Soundstreams' Hell's Fury, The Hollywood Songbook adds Tim Albery for Outstanding Direction, Russell Braun for Outstanding Performance by an Individual and Cameron Davis for Outstanding Achievement in Design (Projection).

And Soundstreams' Two Odysseys: Pimooteewin / Gállábártnit sees further nods for Outstanding Direction to the team of Michael Greyeyes and Cole Alvis, Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Yolanda Bonnell and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble to Nicole Joy Fraser, Karen Weigold, Vania Chan, Deantha Edmonds-Ramsay, Rebecca Cuddy, Bó Bárdos, Michelle Lafferty, Jonathan MacArthur, Mitchell Pady, Evan Korbut, Andrew Adridge, Bryan Martin and Neil Aronoff.

Other notable nods include Rachael Kerr for Outstanding Musical Direction for Against The Grain Theatre's Figaro's Wedding and Sara Schabas for Outstanding Performance by an Individual for Loose Tea Music Theatre's Singing Only Softly/The Diary of Anne Frank: Operas from the Secret Annex.

DANCE DIVISION:

A total of seventeen productions receive nominations in the Dance Division with the National Ballet of Canada's triple bill

Angels' Atlas with Chroma & Marguerite and Armand in the lead with 6 nods as is the company itself with 7 taps in total.

Angels' Atlas scores nods for Outstanding Production, Outstanding Original Choreography for Crystal Pite, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble (Jack Bertinshaw, Skylar Campbell, Joe Chapman, Jimmy Coleman, Trygve Cumpston, Brenna Flaherty, Christopher Gerty, Selene Guerrero-Trujillo, Jeanine Haller, Kathryn Hosier, Tanya Howard, Tirion Law, Chelsy Meiss, Larkin Miller, Tiffany Mosher, Noah Parets, Brent Parolin, Genevieve Penn-Nabity, Tina Pereira, Meghan Pugh, Teagan Richman-Taylor, Kota Sato, Calley Skalnik, Alexander Skinner, Nan Wang, Tene Ward, Ethan Watts and Isaac Wright), Outstanding Original Sound Composition for Owen Belton, and Outstanding Achievement in Design (Scenic) for Jay Gower Taylor. Marguerite and Armand sees Greta Hodgkinson with a tap for Outstanding Performance by an Individual. The company picked up a final nod for Orpheus Alive for Outstanding Achievement in Design (Scenic) for Hyemi Shin.

DanceWorks dances into second spot with three shows tapped for a total of 5 noms, while princess productions, Red Sky Performance and Rock Bottom Movement all score 4.

DanceWorks' 5 nominations include 3 for DanceWorks / Zata Om's Eden Planted - Outstanding Production, Outstanding Original Choreography for Zata Om Artistic Director William Yong and Outstanding Achievement in Design (Costume Design) for Lisa Mann and William Yong - Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble for DanceWorks CoWorks / Human Body Expression's Resonance (Connor Mitton, Eleanor van Veen, Jake Poloz, Jake Ramos, J.t. Papandreos, Lonii Garnons-Williams, Martha Hart, Morgyn Aronyk- Schell, Peter Kelly, Roberto Soria, Sarah MacDonald and Zsakira Del Co.) and Outstanding Achievement in Design (Projection Design) for Jeremy Mimnagh for DanceWorks / Harbourfront Centre / adelheid's LOT X.

princess productions rounds up its 4 nods as follows: Outstanding Performance by an Individual to both Danielle Baskerville for Janus is a god (a piece in its dance: made in canada/fait au canada - Cruz Series) and Josh Martin for Leftovers (from dance: made in canada/fait au canada - Mrozewski Series); Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble (David Albert-Toth, Joe Danny Aurélien, Simon-Xavier Lefebvre, Milan Panet-Gigon and Nicolas Patry) for La vie attend (part of dance: made in canada/fait au canada - Morrison Series); and Outstanding Original Sound Composition to Sashar Zarif for Kismet: Opposing Destiny (dance: made in canada/fait au canada - Morrison Series).

Red Sky Performance garners all 4 of its noms for AF: Outstanding Production, Thomas Fonua for Outstanding Original Choreography, Miyeko Ferguson for Outstanding Performance of an Individual, and the team of Eliot Britton and Rick Sacks for Outstanding Original Sound Composition.

Rock Bottom Movement's 4 taps are all for hollow mountain: Outstanding Production, Outstanding Original Choreography for Alyssa Martin, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble (Samantha Grist, Natasha Poon Woo, Drew Berry, Brayden Cairns, and Sydney Herauf) and Outstanding Original Sound Composition for Sydney Herauf.

Pratibha Arts' A Hidden Princess joins the race for Outstanding Production as well as Outstanding Performance by an Individual with Bagashree Vaze's nomination.

Toronto Dance Theatre gets 2 taps for Outstanding Performance by an Individual for House Mix: Encarnado with one for each of Christianne Ullmark and Erin Poole; plus 1 for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble (Sonja Boretski, Alana Elmer, Yuichiro Inoue, Peter Kelly, Megumi Kokuba, Ryan Kostyniuk, Pulga Muchochoma, Erin Poole, Devon Snell, Margarita Soria, Roberto Soria and Christianne Ullmark) for House Mix: Vena Cava for a total of 3.

Citadel + Compagnie's this happened... sees a nod to Kate Hilliard for Outstanding Original Choreography while its Citadel Dance Mix 2019: Black Ballerina sees Syreeta Hector earn 1 for Outstanding Performance by an Individual.

THEATRE FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES DIVISION:

A total of eight productions receive nominations in the Theatre for Young Audiences Division. Young People's Theatre leads the division with a total of 14 nods for 3 productions, followed by Théâtre français de Toronto with 6 nods, all for Les Zinspiré.e.s : Infiniment Éveillé.e.s.

Both Les Zinspiré.e.s : Infiniment Éveillé.e.s and The Mush Hole (Kaha:wi Dance Theatre presented by Young People's Theatre) are in top spot with 6 nods each for the following: Outstanding Production, Outstanding New Play, Outstanding Direction, Outstanding Performance by a Ensemble and Outstanding Achievement in Design (2 taps each).

The Mush Hole's nominations in addition to Outstanding Production for Young People's Theatre are: Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Direction for Santee Smith, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble (Jonathan Fisher, Raelyn Metcalfe, Santee Smith, Montana Summers and Julianne Blackbird) and two taps for Outstanding Achievement in Design: Sound Composition by Jesse Zubot and additional Composition by Adrian Dion Harjo, and a separate nod for Projection Design by Ryan Webber and Shane Powless.

Les Zinspiré.e.s : Infiniment Éveillé.e.s' nominations in addition to Outstanding Production for Théâtre français de Toronto are: Outstanding New Play to Charlotte Calvez, Cass McGarry, Martin Staadecker, Sofia Velikov and Emily White - coached by Lara Arabian, Alex Côté, Krystel Descary, Vincent Leblanc-Beaudoin, Karine Ricard, Pierre Simpson and Donald Woo; Outstanding Direction to Krystel Descary; Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble (Alex Côté, Francesca Bárcenas, Lexi Soha, Stéphie Mazunya and Vincent Leblanc-Beaudouin) and also two separate taps for Outstanding Achievement in Design: Lighting by Duncan Appleton and Projection Design by Laura Bergeron.

Young People's Theatre's A Million Billion Pieces scores 5 hits with Outstanding Production, David James Brock for Outstanding New Play, Philip Akin for Outstanding Direction, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble (Aldrin Bundoc, Kate Martin, Simon Gagnon and Jonelle Sills) and Outstanding Achievement in Design: Projection Design by Daniel Oulton.

The other Outstanding Production nods go to Solar Stage's Jillian Jiggs and A Billion Nights On Earth presented by Harbourfront Centre (Junior Festival). Jillian Jiggs also earns Outstanding Direction for Dahlia Katz and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble (Megan Starkman, Gabriel Vaillant, Shai Tannyan and Nicole McCafferty) for a total of 3 taps.

Young People's Theatre's You and I sees Maja Ardal up for Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Performance by an Individual along with Malindi Ayienga for the same, also for a total of 3.

Roseneath Theatre sees 2 taps for La Maleta (The Suitcase) with Outstanding Direction to Andrew Lamb and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble (Sofia Rodriguez, Oscar Moreno, Jill Harland and Jessica Zepeda) as well as Outstanding Performance by an Individual to Djennie Laguerre for Rendez-Vous With Home for a total of 3.

TOURING DIVISION:

Five shows presented by five different companies are represented in the nominations for the Touring Division. The nominees are: Radical Vitality solos and duets (a Compagnie Marie Chouinard production co-presented by Canadian Stage and TOLive), Mixed Repertory Program (presented by Harbourfront Centre), Us/Them (presented by Mirvish Productions), Rite of Spring (presented by Luminato) and Adrenaline (Suitcase / Adrenaline) (presented by Theatre Passe Muraille).

