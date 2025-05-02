New Comedy SEW To Have World Premiere In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world premiere of the new Canadian farce SEW will play a limited run at Theatre Passe Muraille from June 11th to 14th, 2025. Presented by Joy Theatricals with media production support from Fabulist Theatre, SEW threads together characters and events inspired by the real-life experiences of Joy Samanski (considered by many as one of the most notable costume designers in the nation...TORONTO SUN).

Her career, which spanned over half a century, included world renowned clients such as Sir Richard Branson, Tom Jones, Jim Henson (creator, the Muppets), and Dorothy Hamil. With a whimsical and absurdist take, Samanski is drawing back the metaphorical fitting room curtain to allow us an inside look at the inner workings of an atelier.

It's 1995 and the seamstresses of Olive's Atelier are fed up with their boss' ludicrous demands and the outrageous expectations of the pretentious clientele. When it's discovered that Maria, the meekest of the bunch, has a secret ambition to become an opera singer, the group vows to band together and make her diva dreams come true. At least one of them should escape life as a basement dweller! Amongst tassels, sequins, and silk, the seamstresses conspire and unexpectedly find their own dreams reignited. The egomaniacal Olive has no idea that the dank and dark sewing room beneath her very feet is becoming headquarters for a seamstress revolution.

Director Damon Bradley Jang (Vancouver BroadwayWorld Winner, Associate Director, Cockroach, TARRAGON; Assistant Director, Casey, and Diana, STRATFORD; Director, Dim Sum Diaries: 2nd Helping) joins the team alongside choreographer Ashley Perez, AKA Colors (DORA AWARD-winning dancer, artist with collective House of Dangerkat).

Chantal Forde (The Complex, Boy Boy and the Magic Drum, Grey, Perceptions of Love in the Pursuit of Happiness, co-creator of 12 years of Oakville Holiday Pantomime) was brought on to co-write/ script doctor and additional writing contribution is by Diane Coutts.

Lisa Sciannella rounds out the team as stage manager. The rest of the creative team includes Joy Samanski (Producer, Co-Playwrite, Production Designer), Tammy, Marie McCaffery (Associate Producer) Randy Resh (Sound/ Music Supervision), Cole Dillie (Sound Operator) Natalia Cortez (Lighting Design), Drew Skitts (Head Carp), and dramaturgical support from Mary Littlejohn (The Untold Story of Imogen Flight). Seu Jorge Moran provided original song composition and Pauline Feng did the music arrangement with lyrics by Joy Samanski.

The cast includes Maija McChary, Tracey Fiss, Lia Maston, Angela Musso, Michelle Righetti, Al Bendavid, Mark Byron Dallas, and Toronto Drag Queen Superstar Devine Darlin.

For Tickets Call (Box office): 416-504-7529. Mail (Office): 502-555 Richmond St. W. Toronto

June 11th- Show #1, PWYW Community Engagement Night PREVIEW

June 12- Show #2, Opening

June 13- Show #3

June 14th- Show #4, Closing

Comments