New Adaptation Of THE ORPHAN OF CHAO Begins This Week At Shaw Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere of The Orphan of Chao, translated and adapted by Michael Man* from Ji Junxiang's Yuan era drama The Great Revenge of the Zhao Orphan, begins previews today at the Royal George Theatre. Courtney Ch'ng Lancaster directs this Lunchtime One-Act epic.

Tu-an Ku (Jonathan Tan) is a high-ranking minister in the imperial court of Jin. Fearful of the rival Chao family's growing influence, he orchestrates their brutal extermination, leaving only a single infant alive. Entrusted with protecting the child, faithful doctor Cheng Ying (Donna Soares) turns to sympathetic minister Gongsun Chujiu (John Ng) for aid. Together they choose to resist Tu-an Ku's campaign of madness, no matter the cost, to ensure the survival of the orphan of Chao and one day deliver justice for the fallen Chao family.

The Orphan of Chao also features Eponine Lee**, Richard Lee and Lindsay Wu***.

The Shaw's production of The Orphan of Chao features bold set and lighting design by Jareth Li, inventive costume design by Christine Ting-Huan Urquhart, immersive sound design by Heidi Wai Yee Chan and graceful movement and fight design by Richard Lee. The production team includes stage manager Amy Jewell and assistant stage manager Ferne Hudson.

On stage at the Royal George Theatre (85 Queen Street) from June 13 to October 5 (available for review beginning June 21), The Orphan of Chao is recommended for audience members 14+/Grade 9+. Running time is approximately 1 hour, with no intermission.



The Shaw Festival's 2024 season runs through to December 22, with a playbill featuring Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady, One Man, Two Guvnors, Sherlock Holmes and the Mystery of the Human Heart, Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution, The Secret Garden, The Orphan of Chao, Candida, The House That Will Not Stand, Snow in Midsummer and A Christmas Carol. The Spiegeltent's season features The Shaw Variety Show, The Roll of Shaw, Kabarett, Cotton Club, Coffee Concerts, Footlights, Speakeasies, What's In Your Songbook and Gospel Choir.

Direct bus service from Downtown Toronto and Burlington to Niagara-on-the-Lake is available on the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express. Luxury buses are standard size wheelchair accessible, offer free Wi-Fi and have an on-board host. $34 return per person. Ticket to a 2024 performance is required. Please pre-arrange with the Box Office. Schedule is subject to change. Please confirm dates and times with the Shaw Festival Box Office. For more information or to purchase tickets or a seat on the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express, please contact the Shaw Festival Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com.

Mask use at The Shaw: Masks are not currently required in our theatres. Though wearing a mask is optional, it is recommended; however, the choice remains at the discretion and comfort of the individual. The Shaw continues to maintain its Duty of Care measures. Patrons are also requested to refrain from attending any performance or event if presenting COVID-19 symptoms.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



