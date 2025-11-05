National Theatre School Of Canada Names New Co-Chairs Of Its Board Of Directors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Theatre School of Canada has appointed two co-chairs to lead its Board of Directors: Anne-Marie Ethier, FCPA, and Mike James Ross. This new co-leadership embodies both continuity and renewal, reflecting NTS's bold vision as it begins implementing its new five-year strategic plan.

A long-time member of the Board, Anne-Marie Ethier, FCPA, assumes the role of co-chair after serving as treasurer since 2021. As an audit partner and board member at Deloitte Canada and Chile, she brings over 30 years of experience in public accounting, advising non-profit organizations, public sector institutions, and private companies. Since 2020, Anne-Marie has been an ambassador for Deloitte's Reconciliation Action Plan and a member of the firm's Indigenous Market Leadership Committee. A proud member of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation, she has contributed her expertise to numerous corporate and charitable boards and executive committees. Her deep knowledge of NTS and her financial rigour will be invaluable as the School enters this next chapter.

Based in Montreal, Mike James Ross is a consultant at Egon Zehnder, specializing in organizational and personal transformation. His multi-sector career—spanning retail, financial services, artificial intelligence, private equity, and public institutions—gives him a nuanced understanding of creative organizations and the performing arts. A former consultant at McKinsey & Company, where he focused on global organizational transformation, leadership development, and innovation, Mike later served as chief human resources officer at La Maison Simons, leading a multi-year transformation. A lifelong theatre enthusiast, Mike has performed in several musicals, plays, and short films—an experience that deepens his appreciation for collaboration and creative process. His expertise in leadership and organizational transformation will strengthen NTS's strategic vision and long-term sustainability.