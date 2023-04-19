Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Monty Python's SPAMALOT Begins Previews At The Stratford Festival

Monty Python's Spamalot has its official opening on May 31 and runs until October 28 in the Avon Theatre.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Monty Python's Spamalot hits the stage in Stratford tomorrow, April 19, with hilarity sure to follow. Lezlie Wade directs this musical, "lovingly ripped off from the motion picture Monty Python and the Holy Grail."

The production offers up a hefty share of irreverence in a hilarious spoof of the story of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they go in search of the Holy Grail. This outrageous musical comedy with book and lyrics by Eric Idle, and music by John Du Prez and Idle lets us look at our flaws and foibles and in doing so allows us to laugh at the things that make us human.

The levity and wit of this musical will be matched with the skill of the production team, including Choreographer Jesse Robb, Music Director Laura Burton, Designer David Boechler, Lighting Designer Renée Brode, Projection Designer Sean Nieuwenhuis and Sound Designer emily c. porter.

"These days it can be challenging to navigate comedy," says Wade. "By not wishing to offend anyone, we tend to steer clear of the very fact that, as human beings, we are seriously flawed, and it's these flaws that make us funny. Lenny Bruce knew this. Richard Pryor knew this. Carol Burnett knew this. George Carlin. The list goes on and on. I don't know about you, but during the past few years, if I didn't laugh, I'd cry. And though I may not always look at the bright side of life, thanks to the Pythons, I'm reminded that there is one."

After the planned 2020 production of Spamalot was cancelled days before starting previews, Stratford favourite Jonathan Goad will finally get to lead the charge as King Arthur. His round table will be surrounded by some of Canada's top musical performers including Eddie Glen as Patsy, Aaron Krohn as Sir Lancelot, Trevor Patt as Sir Robin, Jennifer Rider-Shaw as Lady of the Lake and Liam Tobin as Sir Dennis Galahad. The cast will also include Eric Abel, Devin Alexander, Carla Bennett, Devon Michael Brown, James Daly, Amanda De Freitas, Aidan deSalaiz, Josh Doig, Henry Firmston, Evangelia Kambites, McKinley Knuckle, Bethany Kovarik, Gracie Mack, Ayrin Mackie, Anthony MacPherson, Heather McGuigan, Kyla Musselman, Jason Sermonia and Sarah Vance.

Monty Python's Spamalot has its official opening on May 31 and runs until October 28 in the Avon Theatre. Tickets are available at Click Here or by calling 1.800.567.1600.

The 2023 season also features King Lear, Rent, Much Ado About Nothing, Les Belles-Soeurs, A Wrinkle in Time, Frankenstein Revived, Grand Magic, Richard II, Wedding Band, Casey and Diana, Women of the Fur Trade and Love's Labour's Lost. For more information, visit Click Here.

Production support is generously provided by the David & Amy Fulton Foundation and by The William & Nona Heaslip Foundation.




