TOM HEARN LIVE: HOW FABULOUS IS THAT? Adds Second Performance at Comedy Bar

Catch Tom Hearn LIVE one final time before hitting the road in How fabulous is that?! at Comedy Bar.

This LATE NIGHT edish at Comedy Bar (Bloor) features Scott Thompson and of course jaw-dropping musical performances, gag worthy original characters & an ensemble of iconic impressions - 'Martha Stewart', 'James Corden' and the legendary 'Ina Garten.'

With over 500K followers and 130 million views, Tom has earned the title of one of the "Best TikTok Creators To Follow In 2023" by ET Canada. This show is not to be missed as Tom heads on an International tour!

TICKETS: https://comedybar.ca/shows/how-fabulous-is-that-bloor

