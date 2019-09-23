Monkey Toast Welcomes Karen Bliss, Andrew Coyne And Linda Kash

Six-time Canadian Comedy Award winner, Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show is back! For our October show, host David Shore welcomes special guests, music journalist, Karen Bliss, and from The National Post & CBC's At Issue, Andrew Coyne! It all happens on Saturday, October 5th at The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth Ave. (second floor), Toronto, M4K 1N1.

Doors: 7:30pm / Show 8pm. $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

The Monkey Toast Players: Jan Caruana, Linda Kash, Herbie Barnes, Kerry Griffin, Jim Annan and Lisa Brooke.

Music by Dewi Minden

Hosted by David Shore.

BOX OFFICE: www.monkeytoast.com





