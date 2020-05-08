Mirvish Says HAMILTON Will Return to Toronto

Hamilton was partway through its run in Toronto when Mirvish Productions shutdown its theatres due to the health crisis. But have no fear, Mirvish is saying that Hamilton will return to Toronto!

According to The Star, Mirvish sent out letters to all Hamilton ticketholders, stating that the show will return, hopefully within 18 months, and at the producers' "earliest opportunity."

Ticketholders for the previous dates will have priority access to seats for the new dates, which have yet to be announced.

The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.



From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this new musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.





