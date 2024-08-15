Massey Hall Will Host Oscar Peterson At 100: A Canadian Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of GRAMMY Award-winning international jazz legend Oscar Peterson's 99th birthday today, Massey Hall and the Oscar Peterson Estate have announced a centennial celebration honouring the titan of jazz on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Oscar Peterson at 100: A Canadian Celebration will feature music from throughout Peterson's near seven-decade career, with a mix of both his original compositions and jazz standards, performed with love by an eclectic mix of artists, all of whom have drawn inspiration from Peterson's immeasurable legacy.

To commemorate his momentous 100th birthday next year, more than twenty acclaimed Canadian musicians will come together on the legendary Allan Slaight Stage at Massey Hall. With performances by Amanda Tosoff, Andrew McAnsh, Caity Gyorgy, Chet Doxas, Chris Butcher, Colleen Allen, Jim Doxas, Jocelyn Gould, Jodi Proznick, Joe Sealy, Kevin Turcotte, Laila Biali, Lex French, Mark McLean, Matt Woroshyl, Mike Downes, Reg Schwager, Robi Botos, Sean Nimmons, Taurey Butler, Thompson Egbo-Egbo and more!

The evening, co-produced by Céline Peterson and JUNO Award-winning drummer, composer, educator, and this evening's Musical Director, Jim Doxas, was born from the pair's desire to curate an evening that embodied the excellence that Peterson led throughout his life.

"I always wanted to feel wanted at home, I've always wanted to feel respected at home, and I've always wanted to feel honoured at home." I can think of no greater way to honour him at home than to commemorate this occasion by celebrating the impact of his legacy and his humanity, than this concert, these artists - musicians he inspired - all of whom are integral parts of our national community, playing his music as only they can, in their voices, on the Massey Hall stage. Simply put, this is a dream. And I am eternally grateful to each person who has come on board for this once in a lifetime event."​ – Céline Peterson

Tickets to Oscar Peterson at 100: A Canadian Celebration at Massey Hall will be available next Friday, August 23 at 10am ET. An event celebrating the Canadian Jazz icon with some of his closest friends and renowned jazz performers that he inspired.

For Oscar Peterson fans who wish to join in on his 99th birthday festivities today, JAZZ.FM91 is honouring him with special programming and a live-to-air performance this evening from 7 to 8:00pm ET. The concert will feature JUNO Award-winning musicians, Robi Botos on piano, Jim Doxas on drums, and acclaimed bassist Pat Collins. The trio will also speak to Oscar Peterson's incredible legacy. John Devenish, the host of Dinner Jazz, will guide the hour.

Dr. OSCAR EMMANUEL PETERSON, CC CQ OOnt., is one of the most proliﬁc jazz pianists of all time, lending his name and talents to more than 500 recordings and earning 8 GRAMMY Awards (including Lifetime Achievement). Born in Montréal's Little Burgundy, his immense talent, ﬁerce determination and profound love for the artform caught the attention of jazz music's greatest impresario and founder of Jazz at the Philharmonic (JATP), Norman Granz. After accepting an invitation to perform as a surprise guest at a JATP show at Carnegie Hall at just twenty-four years old, Peterson would continue to tour with the group, performing with the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Brown, Roy Eldridge, Herb Ellis, Clark Terry, Lester Young, and Lionel Hampton.

Peterson's global admiration and respect as both a musician and humanitarian would later be recognized in the form of various international honours including: Praemium Imperiale World Art Award, UNESCO Music Prize, Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (France), and sixteen honourary doctorates. For most of his near 7-decade career, Peterson remained on the road, performing for eager audiences around the world, and always proudly representing his home of Canada. Among his most cherished recognitions was being named a Companion of the Order of Canada, Chevalier of the Order of Québec and receiving the Order of Ontario. Posthumously, Peterson was inducted into both the Canadian Songwriters and Canadian Music Halls of Fame and today ﬁnds himself a permanent part of Canada's history with a statue in the nation's capital (created by Ruth Abernethy), a Canada Post stamp, murals, parks and streets bearing his name and in 2022, a Commemorative Circulation Coin was issued by the Royal Canadian Mint paying tribute to Peterson.

The legacy of Oscar Peterson remains strong with his music being taught in schools worldwide and through the efforts of Kelly Peterson (The Estate of Oscar Peterson), there has been the release of several recording projects including 3 never-before-heard archival concerts, the dynamic solo piano project Oscar, With Love (featuring 16 internationally renowned pianists performing Peterson's compositions in his home, on his beloved Bösendorfer Imperial piano), the completion and world premiere of the Africa Suite (featuring original arrangements by John Clayton), and several concerts both in Canada and beyond. The Estate of Oscar Peterson proudly honours his life's work and commitment to artistic excellence and in 2025 will celebrate what would be his 100th birthday with a series of live concerts and exciting projects. It is through the invaluable contributions of the musicians whom Peterson has inspired, that these initiatives are enriched.

