Massey Hall Announces 2026 Artists in Residence at Allied Music Centre

The Corporation of Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall have announced the second year of its Artist in Residence program at Allied Music Centre, naming Wyatt C. Louis, LOV, and Willows as the 2026 participating artists. The year long residency will officially commence in March and offers each artist ongoing support through industry mentorship, studio and facilities access, live performance opportunities, creative collaboration, and professional development.

The program takes place across multiple creative spaces within Allied Music Centre, the home of historic Massey Hall, and builds on the momentum of the 2025 inaugural Artist in Residence year.

Meet the 2026 Artists in Residence

Wyatt C. Louis

Walking the line between genres with ease, Wyatt C. Louis (they/he) crafts textural, ethereal songs lifted by stunning vocals. Their debut album, Chandler—named after their middle name—reflects a blend of influences from Treaty 6 Territory and Moh'kinstsís (Calgary), where Louis now resides. Many tracks were born during their quiet, contemplative days of pandemic lockdown.

Released via Royal Mountain Records, Chandler is suffused with a soft comfort that glows with feelings of familiarity and ease. Louis found levity through collaboration. A new experience, the result is upbeat yet cozy, the kind of songs that show off Louis' contradictions of paying homage to the country music ingrained in the geography of their childhood, with an indie and roots spin that makes it something different.

LOV

A force of resilience, rhythm, and reinvention, LOV hails from Treaty 6 Territory and transforms personal trials into soulful affirmations of strength and independence. Her UK-inspired soul sound is both healing and unapologetically empowering.

Her independent debut singles have earned over 700,000 streams and 3 million TikTok views, drawing fans to her authenticity and style. The single “Mama” soared to #1 on the Indigenous Music Countdown, cementing her rising profile in the Indigenous music community.

Willows

Willows is the alter ego of Geneviève Toupin, a Red River Métis and Franco-Manitoban artist from the Prairies, now based in Montreal. Her folk-rooted music moves fluidly between French, English, and Michif, guided by acoustic textures and layered harmonies.

Her 2023 album, Maison vent, honours the women in her family—those who came before her and her own experience as a woman and stepmother—holding past and present in quiet conversation. Weaving stories, voices and landscapes into sound is central to her practice.

“I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to take part in this residency and to have the time and space to explore and dream up new music. Being able to do that within such a supportive creative environment is a real gift.” — Willows

The program moves into its next year with growing impact. Artists from the inaugural residency continue to work at Allied Music Centre, with recent recordings and upcoming performances offering a clear view of the program's influence. Sebastian Gaskin recently released a live session video filmed on the Allan Slaight Stage at Massey Hall, Julian Taylor returns to TD Music Hall this February, and Celeigh Cardinal will perform at TD Music Hall this June.

The Corporation of Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall is a not-for-profit charitable organization with a long-standing commitment to supporting artists as they build sustainable careers and work toward larger stages, including Massey Hall. “We operate with the belief that history is happening right now on our stages,” says Stephen McGrath, Director, Artist Development and Original Content. “By providing resources and support to artists we believe have an exciting future in our Halls, we help strengthen their artistic growth while supporting the next generation of career artists that music fans will associate with Massey Hall for decades to come.”

The 2026 Artist in Residence Program is made possible through the generous support of a donor advised fund with Canada Gives. The program is developed in consultation with members of the Indigenous music community, including the Indigenous Music Office, sākihiwē festival, Tkaronto Music Festival, and the International Indigenous Music Summit.