Mappe Of to Perform at TD Music Hall in October

Massey Hall will present Mappe Of (Tom Meikle) at TD Music Hall on Thursday, October 9, 2025 for Afterglades album release show, available on September 19 (Paper Bag Records).

Mappe Of, the immersive work of multi-disciplinary, multi-instrumentalist and musical visionary, Tom Meikle confirms a new album Afterglades for release on September 19 (Paper Bag Records) and reveals today, a full band, live off the floor performance of new single “A Scourge Laid Upon The Earth.” As previous singles, “Honeyhaze” and “Happiness in the Singularity,” thematically hinted at, Afterglades is Mappe Of's experimental sci-fi-folk record about reckoning with the end of the world alongside the people you love.

Supported by Massey Hall's Artist Development program since his debut, Mappe Of has performed and presented in partnership with Massey Hall on four previous shows at venues across the city (Drake Underground, Harbourfront Centre) - and on the legendary Allan Slaight Stage at Massey Hall for an exclusive Ghost Light Session.

Tickets on sale this Friday, July 11 at 10am ET via the Massey Hall Box Office at 416-872-4255 or online.