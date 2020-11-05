MOonhORsE Dance Theatre Presents 20th Anniversary Celebration of OLDER & RECKLESS

An online event produced by Fagan Media Group Friday, November 6.

Older & Reckless, MOonhORsE Dance Theatre's acclaimed series curated by Artistic Director Claudia Moore, celebrates its 20th anniversary season with an online edition on Friday, November 6 featuring innovative new dance videos created and performed by award-winning dance artists Esmeralda Enrique, Denise Fujiwara, Learie Mc Nicolls and Sara Porter in collaboration with distinguished videographers: respectively, Laurie-Shawn Borzovoy, William Yong, Janet Aronoff and Vickie Fagan.



The program also features video excerpts of outdoor works ApHeart - led by Julia Aplin and performed by 15 Toronto dance luminaries - and the Nelken-Line, an homage to internationally renowned dance icon Pina Bausch, led by Viv Moore, with a cast of 25 dance artists and community movers.



Artistic Director Claudia Moore says, "We are not able to gather this fall for a live performance at Harbourfront Centre Theatre as we have in the past, but that won't stop the celebrations! We are transforming what would have been our opening night in the theatre, November 6, into an online dance fest. Based on the live O&R format, Older & Reckless: 20 years of Age on Stage, our online edition produced by Fagan Media Group, will include 32 seasoned dance artists, 10 community movers, 4 new dance video works, excerpts of 2 outdoor dances, the ever-popular audience warm-up, special guests and other surprises!"



Additional programming includes online workshops taking place from November 2-6 (led by Lua Shayenne, Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo, Julia Aplin, Denise Fujiwara and Carol Anderson) and the Circle Dance Talk on November 18, an online discussion with respected experts (including the UK's Emilyn Claid, Carol Anderson, Seika Boye and Sara Porter). Each panelist will speak about the intersections of their dancing and writing and then engage with the audience in a Q&A.



Older & Reckless, conceived by Claudia Moore, founder and artistic director of MOonhORsE Dance Theatre, is a dance series acclaimed for its celebration of mature dance artists and their tenacious life-long pursuit of physical expression. Appealing not only to a senior audience, but to all generations, Older & Reckless shines a light on those Canadian dance artists who have dared to approach mastery in their art form.



Friday November 6, 2020 at 7:30pm Pay What/If You Can Registration required - To register visit www.moonhorsedance.co

