MISS SAIGON Toronto Engagement Cancelled Due to the Current Health Crisis

Producer Cameron Mackintosh has closed the North American touring production of MISS SAIGON due to the effects of COVID-19. The tour played its final performance on Sunday March 15, in Fort Myers, FL. MISS SAIGON's Toronto engagement at the Princess of Wales Theatre is now cancelled.

For refunds or credits visit mirvish.com and submit the online form or call TicketKing at 416-872-1212 or 1-800-461-3333.



The show's management put out a statement:

"We are extremely proud of the MISS SAIGON cast, orchestra, crew and production team and cannot thank them enough for their dedication and contributions to the success of the tour since it launched in the fall of 2018. We are also grateful for all of the cities that have presented the show and the patrons who shared in this story with us. Thank you."



MISS SAIGON has a special history with Toronto. A blockbuster in London and New York, the musical was the second one from French composing team Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil, who had had a massive worldwide success with Les Misérables, which had a sit-down, record-breaking Canadian production in Toronto. MISS SAIGON was so eagerly anticipated that David and Ed Mirvish built a new venue with a massive stage to house the musical. The Princess of Wales Theatre opened in May 1993; the Canadian production of MISS SAIGON played there for two years.



The upcoming new production of MISS SAIGON, directed by Laurence Connor (who had also directed the new production of Les Misérables, which launched in North America at the Princess of Wales in 2013 before transferring to Broadway) was to have been the show's homecoming at the Princess of Wales Theatre. Sadly, it won't happen this time; but the musical is so beloved that a future engagement may very well happen.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You