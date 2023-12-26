Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Toronto Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Cliff Cardinal - AS YOU LIKE IT, OR THE LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 45%

Fatuma Adar - SHE’S NOT SPECIAL - Tarragon/Studio 180 T.O. Live 24%

Martin Julien - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 16%

Michael Hughes - MICKEY AND JUDY - Capitol Theatre 14%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Aniko Nagy-Murphy/Nick Cunha - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 34%

Sabrina Hooper - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 17%

Carol Wells/Dot Routledge - GODSPELL - Scarborough Music Theatre 13%

Noam Citrin - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 12%

Sabrina Hooper - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Scarborough Music Theatre 11%

Alana Collver - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 7%

Gabby Noga - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 6%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Stacey Tookey - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 16%

Mark Kimmelman - RENT - Stratford Festival 14%

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 14%

Esie Mensah - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHAISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 10%

Jordan Robertson-Reid - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 9%

Stephen Cota and Wendy Gorling - FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 7%

Jesse Robb - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 5%

Jaz Fairy - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper 4%

Lisa Stevens - ROCK OF AGES - Hamilton Family Theater, Cambridge, Ontario 4%

Cameron Carver - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 4%

Joann M. Hunter - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 4%

Fabian Aloise - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 3%

Anikka Hanson - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

Lise Cormier - CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 2%

Jen Cohen - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 1%

Haui, Rodney Diverlus + Jera Wolfe - PRIVATE FLOWERS - Toronto History Museums 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Nika Gottlieb - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 26%

Jennifer Simpson - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 20%

Andra Bradish - THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 17%

Hilary speed - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Oakville centre for the performing arts 14%

Kara Austria - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 13%

Nika Gottlieb - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 9%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Gabriella Slade - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 14%

Samantha McCue - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 12%

Emily Dix - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 11%

Ming Wong - RENT - Stratford Festival 11%

Andrew Nasturzio - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 10%

Nadine Grant - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 7%

Stephanie Malek - OUR FLAG MEANS BLANK - Bad Dog Theatre Company 4%

Dana Osborne - FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 4%

Julie Fox - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 3%

Robin Fisher - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Stratford Festival 3%

Kalina Popova - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 3%

Fay Fullerton - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 3%

Julie Fox - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stratford Festival 3%

Rachel Forbes - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper 3%

Nancy Anne Perrin - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

Jung-Hye Kim - THE CHINESE LADY - Studio 180/fu-GEN, Crow's 2%

Cheryl McClennan & Theodore McClennan - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 1%

Rachel Forbes - CHOIR BOY - CanStage Berkeley St. Theater 1%

Ina Kerklaan - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 1%

Tracy Gorman - THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Musuem - Toronto Fringe Festival 1%

Emily Dix - WAYNE & SHUSTER LIVE! - Bygone Theatre 1%

Emily Dix - THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 0%

Josie Thomas - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 0%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 61%

ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATRE - Meridian Hall 29%

PRIVATE FLOWERS - Toronto History Museums 10%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Sarah Langford/Rhiannon Langford - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 34%

Dot Routledge - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 31%

Isabella Cesari - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 17%

Beth Wilson - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 9%

Isabella Cesari - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 9%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Thom Allison - RENT - Stratford Festival 21%

Mary Francis Moore - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 15%

Stacey Tookey - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 13%

Weyni Mengesha - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 11%

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 10%

Zachary Mansfield - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 9%

Lezlie Wade - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 5%

Tracey Flye - KELLY V KELLY - CanStage Berkeley St. Theater 4%

Luke Sheppard - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 4%

Chantel Ford - CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 3%

Laurence Connor - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 3%

Evan Tsitsias - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 2%

James Grieve - FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL - Royal Alexandra Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Shan Fernando - THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 57%

Isabella Cesari - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 43%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Weyni Mengesha - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 15%

Emily Dix - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 14%

Ashley Comeau - OUR FLAG MEANS BLANK - Bad Dog Theatre Company 12%

Andrew Kushnir - CASEY AND DIANA - Stratford Festival 11%

Jillian Keiley - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 7%

Tyler J. Seguin - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

Helen Juvonen - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

John Dove - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 4%

Joel Greenberg - INDECENT - Studio 180/Mirvish 4%

Kimberley Rampersad - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 4%

Marjorie Chan - THE CHINESE LADY - Studio 180/fu-GEN, Crow's 3%

James Wallis - THE TRAGEDY OF KING LEAR - Shakespeare BASH'd 3%

Sam White - WEDDING BAND - Stratford Festival 3%

Sue Miner - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 3%

Gabrielle Bauman - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

Antoni Cimolino - GRAND MAGIC - Stratford Festival 2%

Peter Hinton-Davis - SHADOW OF A DOUBT - Shaw Festival 2%

Athena Kaitlin Trinh - NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 2%

David Nairn - THE BLUFF - Theatre Orangeville 1%

Emily Dix - THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

GODSPELL - Scarborough Music Theatre 40%

GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Wavestage Theatre Company 38%

SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 15%

THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 7%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

RENT - Stratford Festival 13%

MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 10%

DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 9%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 8%

THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 8%

SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 8%

ROCK OF AGES - Elgin Theatre 5%

SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 5%

'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 3%

IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 3%

FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 3%

THE MASTER PLAN - Crow’s Theatre 2%

OUR FLAG MEANS BLANK - Bad Dog Theatre Company 2%

MS. TITAVERSE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 2%

THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

WAYNE & SHUSTER, LIVE! - Bygone Theatre 1%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 1%

WOMEN OF THE FUR TRADE - Stratford Festival 1%

D&D LIVE - Bad Dog Theatre Company 1%

EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 1%

NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 1%

INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 1%

INDECENT - Studio 180/Mirvish 1%

LES BELLES-SOEURS - Stratford Festival 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Caileigh Langford Lavery - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 40%

Emily Pople - GODSPELL - Scarborough Music Theatre 23%

Chris Northey - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 23%

Isabella Cesari - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 15%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Walton - RENT - Stratford Festival 15%

Kimberly Purtell - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 14%

Tim Deiling - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 13%

Wes Babcock - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 12%

Kimberly Purtell - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 7%

Colin Hughes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 7%

Kim Purtell - FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 7%

Justine Cargo - MS. TITAVERSE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 4%

Adam Walters - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

Leigh Ann Vardy - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 4%

Kimberly Purtell - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 3%

Bonnie Beecher - SHADOW OF A DOUBT - Shaw Festival 3%

Gabrielle Bauman - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

Seann Murray - SCRIPT TEASE - National Theatre of the World 1%

Rachel Shaen - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 1%

Tim Mitchell - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 1%

Lorenzo Savoini - GRAND MAGIC - Stratford Festival 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Miguel Malaco - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 57%

Max Darlington - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 27%

Rowyn Campbell & Spencer Glassman - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 16%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Bob Foster - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 17%

Franklin Brasz - RENT - Stratford Festival 16%

Mark Camilleri - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 13%

Miguel Esteban - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre 13%

Liz Baird - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 10%

Kalena Bovell, Conductor - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 10%

Patrick Hurley - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 5%

Paul Sportelli - GYPSY - Shaw Festival 4%

John Cameron - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 4%

David Coulter - FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 3%

Kieren MacMillan - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 2%

Jeremiah Sparks - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 2%

J. Rigzin Tute - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 2%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 37%

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 31%

CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 15%

SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre, Lindsay 9%

LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 8%



Best Musical (Professional)

RENT - Stratford Festival 19%

MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 11%

SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 11%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 11%

DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 10%

KELLY V. KELLY - The Musical Stage Company 6%

CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 6%

ROCK OF AGES - Elgin Theatre 5%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 4%

MS. TITAVERSE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 2%

INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 2%

SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 2%

MAN WITH THE GOLDEN HEART - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 1%

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL - Royal Alexandra Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 14%

DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 12%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Stratford Festival 9%

IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 8%

THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 7%

CASEY AND DIANA - Stratford Festival 7%

CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - St. Volodymyr Theatre - Toronto Fringe Festival 6%

FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 6%

KELLY V. KELLY - The Musical Stage Company 6%

OUR FLAG MEANS BLANK - Bad Dog Theatre Company 5%

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL - Royal Alexandra Theatre 4%

THE STORY TELLER - No Strings Theatre 3%

MY SISTER'S RAGE - Tarragon/Studio 180 T.O. Live 3%

MAN WITH THE GOLDEN HEART - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 2%

THE BAD MITZVAH - Salt Theatre 2%

INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 1%

THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 1%

CAEZUS - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 1%

NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 1%

THE BLUFF - Theatre Orangeville 1%

DANIELLE TEA’S INFERNAL LATTE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 0%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Tia Andriani (Roxy Hart) - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 32%

Katie Wise - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 24%

Christian Baes - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 9%

Devon de Santos - CABARET - Oakville centre for the performing arts 6%

Alicia Balduzzi - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 6%

Isla McLeod - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 5%

Maggie Tavares - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 5%

Natalie Maclagan - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 4%

Nolan Rush - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 3%

Matt Avery - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 3%

Cass Iacovelli - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Dave Comeau - ROCK OF AGES - Elgin Theatre 10%

Dharma Bizier - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 9%

Keanu Uchida - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 7%

Brogan Nelson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 7%

Andrea Macasaet - RENT - Stratford Festival 7%

Brianna Love - CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 6%

Lena Hall - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 4%

Robert Markus - RENT - Stratford Festival 4%

Neema Bickersteth - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 3%

Elysia Cruz - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 3%

Kolton Stewart - RENT - Stratford Festival 3%

Sterling Jarvis - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 3%

Julia Pulo - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 2%

Eva Foote - KELLY V. KELLY - The Musical Stage Company 2%

Bruce Dow - MAN WITH THE GOLDEN HEART - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 2%

Andrew Broderick - CHOIR BOY - CanStage Berkeley St. Theater 2%

Jennifer Rider-Shaw - SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 2%

Craig Maguire - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 2%

Andrea Baker - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 2%

Ryan Sutherland - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 2%

Kathleen Mills - THE STORY TELLER - No Strings Theatre 2%

Vanessa Fisher - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 2%

Trevor Coll - ROCK OF AGES - Elgin Theatre 1%

Jonathan Goad - SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 1%

Astrid Van Wieren - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Rose Brown - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - The Calliope Muses 37%

Andrea Perez - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 22%

Valentine Leger - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 15%

Mia Rebelo - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 14%

Will Carriere - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 11%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Paul Gross - KING LEAR - Stratford Festival 12%

Anna Douglas - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 11%

Maev Beaty - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stratford Festival 8%

Sean Arbuckle - CASEY AND DIANA - Stratford Festival 7%

d’bi.young anitafrika - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 7%

Alana Bridgewater - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 6%

Alia Rasul - MS. TITAVERSE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 5%

Alicia Plummer - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

Mason Sheaves - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 4%

Kevin Doyle - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 3%

Antonette Rudder - WEDDING BAND - Stratford Festival 3%

Oliver Georgiou - THE BLUFF - Theatre Orangeville 3%

Alex Clay - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 3%

Davinder Malhi - NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 3%

Ben Carlson - THE MASTER PLAN - Crow’s Theatre 3%

Olunike Adeliyi - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 2%

Azeem Nathoo - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

Matt Baram - INDECENT - Studio 180/Mirvish 2%

Rosie Simon - THE CHINESE LADY - Studio 180/fu-GEN, Crow's 2%

Janelle - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 2%

Kate McArthur - THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 2%

Aurora McClennan - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 1%

Ordena Stephens-Thompson - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 1%

Scott Wentworth - THE TRAGEDY OF KING LEAR - Shakespeare BASH'd 1%

Allan Louis - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 1%



Best Play (Professional)

'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 20%

THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 12%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stratford Festival 10%

CASEY AND DIANA - Stratford Festival 10%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 9%

THE MASTER PLAN - Crow’s Theatre 7%

MS. TITAVERSE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 6%

WOMEN OF THE FUR TRADE - Stratford Festival 4%

THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 4%

WEDDING BAND - Stratford Festival 3%

THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 2%

EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

THE BAD MITZVAH - Salt Theatre 2%

SHADOW OF A DOUBT - Shaw Festival 1%

THE TRAGEDY OF KING LEAR - Shakespeare BASH'd 1%

THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 1%

THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 1%

THE BLUFF - Theatre Orangeville 1%

EMOLIE DU CHATELWT DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 0%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 62%

OF THE SEA - Co-produced by Tapestry Opera and Obsidian Theatre Company 38%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Kristina Neuman - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 33%

Pascal Labillois - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 33%

Emelia Findlay - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 15%

Beth Wilson - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 10%

Shan Fernando - THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 8%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Brandon Kleiman - RENT - Stratford Festival 16%

Ken MacDonald - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 14%

Wes Babcock & Emily Dix - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 13%

Camellia Koo and Rachel Forbes - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 8%

Emma Bailey - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 8%

Arnulfo Maldonaldo - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 6%

Brandon Kleiman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 5%

Michael Gianfrancesco - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 4%

Julie Fox - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stratford Festival 4%

Joanna Yu - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 4%

Kalina Popova - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

Nancy Anne Perrin - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 3%

Anahita Dehbonehi - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 3%

Samantha McCue - WOMEN OF THE FUR TRADE - Stratford Festival 2%

Lucy Osborne - FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL - Royal Alexandra Theatre 2%

Gillian Fallow - SHADOW OF A DOUBT - Shaw Festival 1%

Jackie Chau - NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 1%

Lorenzo Savoini - GRAND MAGIC - Stratford Festival 1%

Ina Kerklaan - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Mack Flynn - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 54%

Isabella Cesari - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 46%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Josh Liebert - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 17%

Joshua Reid - RENT - Stratford Festival 16%

Emily Dix - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 13%

Paul Gatehouse - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 12%

Thomas Ryder Payne - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 11%

Tom Marshall - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 8%

Jake Rodriguez - FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 7%

Deanna H. Choi - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Stratford Festival 4%

Sierra Haynes - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 3%

Debashis Sinha - CASEY AND DIANA - Stratford Festival 3%

Rigzin Tute - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

Ranil Sonnadara - GRAND MAGIC - Stratford Festival 2%

Julia Edda Pape - THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jackie McCaffrey (Velma Kelly) - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 33%

Jill McMillan - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 21%

James R. Woods - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 9%

Parisa Shahmir - FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL - Royal Alexandra Theatre 8%

Sydney Harwood-Jones - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre,Lindsay 8%

Josie Dolin - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 6%

Cass Iacovelli - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 5%

Nick Cikoja - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 4%

Angelli McGuigan - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 2%

Avril Brigden - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 2%

Lev Tokol - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Lee Siegel - RENT - Stratford Festival 18%

Sam Rosenthal - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 13%

Nestor Lozano Jr - RENT - Stratford Festival 11%

Ryan Whittal - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 9%

Ryan Sutherland - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre 7%

Jamie McRoberts - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 6%

Nicola Dawn-Brook - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 6%

Erica Peck - RENT - Stratford Festival 5%

Eddie Glen - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 4%

Elora Joy Sarmiento - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 4%

Kelly Holiff - RENT - Stratford Festival 3%

Jeremy Legat - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 3%

Alma Cuervo - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 2%

Sian Reese-Williams - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 2%

Lawrence Libor - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 2%

Henry Firmston - SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 2%

Manuel Pacific - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 2%

Leon Craig - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 1%

Noel Sullivan - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Alana Bridgewater - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 15%

Chad Allen - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 15%

Oliver Georgiou - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 12%

Allison Edwards-Crewe - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stratford Festival 11%

Emilio Vieira - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 11%

Lucy Peacock - WEDDING BAND - Stratford Festival 8%

Philip Cairns - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 7%

Tanner Homonko - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 6%

Carling Tedesco - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 4%

Gordon S. Miller - GRAND MAGIC - Stratford Festival 4%

Kiera Publicover - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 4%

Desiree Brathwaite - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

Marissa Rasmussen - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

PETER RABBIT - Young People’s Theatre 51%

CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Kenton & Lise 49%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 29%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Stratford Festival 28%

CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 17%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 14%

YOU AND I - Young People’s Theatre 7%

NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 5%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Scarborough Music Theatre 40%

Wavestage Theatre Company 34%

St. Michael's College Troubadours 10%

Thaumatrope Theatre 10%

Flato Academy Theatre, Lindsay 6%

