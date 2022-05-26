Labyrinth Ontario to Present THIS TALE OF OURS

Labyrinth Ontario will present This Tale of Ours, in associate partnership with the Aga Khan Museum on June 3.

Labyrinth Ontario will bring Crete-based artists Ross Daly, world renowned composer and performer, and Kelly Thoma, internationally presented lyra player and composer to Toronto. They will join Pedram Khavarzamini, top performer and instructor of the tombak, and Araz Salek, tar virtuoso, to form This Tale of Ours quartet.

This performance will include original compositions, arrangements of older pieces, and passages of improvisation drawn from the members' deep knowledge of Iranian, Cretan and Ottoman music. Expect to be drawn in by their mastery and border crossing traditions!

Doors open at 8 PM and tickets are $40 regular, $36 for friends of the Museum, and $30 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at www.agakhanmuseum.org/programs/this-tale-of-ours.