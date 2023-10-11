Kenny Wayne Shepherd Comes to Massey Hall in 2024

Massey Hall presents acclaimed American roots guitarist, Kenny Wayne Shepherd on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Tickets on sale this Friday, October 13th @ 10am at www.masseyhall.com/tickets or by calling 416-872-4255.

Celebrated for modernizing the essence of American roots music, the five-time Grammy nominated guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd has announced a series of live performances for Winter 2024, which will follow the release of his highly anticipated new album, 'Dirt On My Diamonds, Vol. 1.’

Shepherd’s upcoming album, poised for release on November 17th via Provogue Records / Mascot Label Group, boasts the intoxicating lead single "Sweet & Low," encapsulating modern urban influences blended with traditional blues undertones, bringing together the quintessence of Shepherd's musical expertise. The track offers a fresh perspective on the old-fashioned courting ritual, emphasizing the irresistibly captivating groove. Shepherd recalls, “People I’ve played the album for, they consistently have the biggest reaction to that one.” Watch the official music video HERE.

