JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Extended at the Princess of Wales Theatre
'Joseph' includes musical theatre classics such as Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, There’s One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go Joseph.
Due to popular demand, four more weeks are being added to the spectacular new London Palladium production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT. The show will begin December 11, 2022 and now play until February 18, 2023 at the Princess of Wales Theatre.
The new block of tickets will go on sale Monday November 14th through mirvish.com and at 1-800-461-3333.
Joseph is the musical that launched the Rice-Lloyd Webber collaboration, becoming a multi-award-winning show performed in over 80 countries and recognized as one of the world's most beloved family musicals. It features many songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go Joseph.
Helmed by director Laurence Connor, whose new productions of Les Misérables (co-directed with James Powell) and The Phantom of the Opera have been seen around the world, this acclaimed new production is choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter and has set and costumes by Morgan Large, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by John Cameron, and musical supervision and direction by John Rigby.
This production, produced by Michael Harrison by arrangement with the Really Useful Group Limited, had its premiere in the summer of 2019, opening to rave reviews and playing to sold-out performances. The engagement was so successful it was immediately booked to return in 2020. However, the pandemic delayed it until the summer 2021, when it returned to the Palladium for a second sold-out season. It has since been touring throughput the UK to great success.
Tickets: $39 - $185 available only through www.mirvish.com and by phone at 1-800-461-3333
