Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts Announces Hybrid FABULOUS FALL FESTIVAL

The festival kicks off September 21.

Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts has announced an upcoming hybrid festival, the Fabulous Fall Festival, featuring events available both online and in person.

Watch the live concerts online on the Isabel Digital Concert Hall. Subscribe today to LIVE streamed concerts at the Isabel ... and a few concerts streamed from their friends in Ottawa as well! If you happen to miss the concert, you can listen to the video recording of the live concert anytime within seven days of the concert.

Or, attend the live concerts at the Isabel. LIMIT: up to 50 audience members. Single tickets are available in designated, physically-distanced seats only- no subscriptions. All audience members must wear a mask at all times and observe all health protocols.

The full lineup is as follows:

SEPTEMBER 21 - The Exquisite Bach Violin - James Ehnes, Violin

OCTOBER 2 - Kasador

OCTOBER 6 - Beethoven "To the Distant Beloved" - Russell Braun, Carolyn Maule

OCTOBER 24 - Bach Odyssey Finale: Angela Hewitt, Piano

OCTOBER 27 - Resilience and Rebirth: Gryphon Trio, poet Jamaal J. Rogers

NOVEMBER 1 - Toronto Bach Festival

NOVEMBER 13 - Miss Emily

NOVEMBER 15 - Pictures at an Exhibition - Stewart Goodyear, Piano

NOVEMBER 27 - Michelle Kasaboski

DECEMBER 7 - The Virtuoso Winners: Bryan Cheng, Yolando Bruno, Sylvie Cheng

