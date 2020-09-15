Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts Announces Hybrid FABULOUS FALL FESTIVAL
The festival kicks off September 21.
Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts has announced an upcoming hybrid festival, the Fabulous Fall Festival, featuring events available both online and in person.
Watch the live concerts online on the Isabel Digital Concert Hall. Subscribe today to LIVE streamed concerts at the Isabel ... and a few concerts streamed from their friends in Ottawa as well! If you happen to miss the concert, you can listen to the video recording of the live concert anytime within seven days of the concert.
Or, attend the live concerts at the Isabel. LIMIT: up to 50 audience members. Single tickets are available in designated, physically-distanced seats only- no subscriptions. All audience members must wear a mask at all times and observe all health protocols.
The full lineup is as follows:
SEPTEMBER 21 - The Exquisite Bach Violin - James Ehnes, Violin
OCTOBER 2 - Kasador
OCTOBER 6 - Beethoven "To the Distant Beloved" - Russell Braun, Carolyn Maule
OCTOBER 24 - Bach Odyssey Finale: Angela Hewitt, Piano
OCTOBER 27 - Resilience and Rebirth: Gryphon Trio, poet Jamaal J. Rogers
NOVEMBER 1 - Toronto Bach Festival
NOVEMBER 13 - Miss Emily
NOVEMBER 15 - Pictures at an Exhibition - Stewart Goodyear, Piano
NOVEMBER 27 - Michelle Kasaboski
DECEMBER 7 - The Virtuoso Winners: Bryan Cheng, Yolando Bruno, Sylvie Cheng