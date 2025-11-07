Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS Comes to the The Shaw Festival

Performances run from November 7 to December 21.
Back by popular demand, Irving Berlin's White Christmas will return to the Festival Theatre on November 7. After enchanting audiences of all ages during its 2022 Shaw Festival debut, the beloved musical invites theatregoers to once again revel in its dazzling dance numbers and festive score – featuring the timeless hit, “White Christmas”. Dynamic, multi-faceted artist Kate Hennig returns to direct this joyous holiday show that captures all the sparkle, romance and nostalgia of the magical season.
Bob Wallace (Jeff Irving) and Phil Davis (Kevin McLachlan), former soldiers turned song-and-dance duo, follow sister act Judy and Betty Haynes (Mary Antonini and Camille Eanga-Selenge) to the quaint town of Pine Tree, Vermont for the holidays. Before long, sparks fly as the performers team up to put on a Christmas spectacular and save the failing Columbia Inn, run by Bob and Phil's retired commanding officer General Henry Waverly (David Keeley) and his wise-cracking housekeeper, Martha Watson (Jenni Burke).
The cast of Irving Berlin's White Christmas also includes Matt Alfano*, Vivienne Atwood, Alexander Batycki, Jason Cadieux, Kristi Frank, Taylor Garwood, Élodie Gillett, Alexandra Gratton, Daniel Greenberg, Matthieu Handfield, Bryce Johnson, Julia Juhas, Celine Jung, Graeme Kitagawa, Shona Kiyama, Allison McCaughey, Kevin McLachlan, Madelyn Miyashita**, André Morin, Kyla Musselman, Ruthie Nkut, Éamon Stocks**, Kelly Wong and Shawn Wright.
The Shaw's production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas features music direction by Paul Sportelli, choreography by Allison Plamondon, set and costumes by Judith Bowden, lighting by Kevin Lamotte and sound design by Joanna Lynne Staub. The stage management team is led by Allan Teichman, stage manager, with support provided by Becca Jorgenson and Annie McWhinnie, assistant stage managers.
On stage at the Festival Theatre (10 Queen's Parade) from November 7 to December 21, (available for review beginning November 14), Irving Berlin's White Christmas is recommended for audience members 8+. Running time is approximately 2 hours 35 minutes, including one intermission.
In keeping with the spirit of the season, non-perishable food items will be collected for Newark Neighbours at all holiday performances of Irving Berlin's White Christmas and A Christmas Carol. Cash donations will also be collected at all matinee and evening performances on November 29, December 6 and December 13.
Videos