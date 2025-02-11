House + Body Will Perform A New Adaption of MEASURE FOR MEASURE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



House + Body in association with Crow's Theatre have announced the official opening of a brand new adaptation of Measure For Measure. Adapted and directed by Christopher Manousos and based on the play by William Shakespeare, the production will begin performances on March 6th in the Studio Theatre at Streetcar Crowsnest (345 Carlaw Avenue, Toronto, ON M4M2T1), with a limited engagement until March 16th, 2025.



Measure For Measure like you've never seen—or heard—it before. This playful adaptation sets Shakespeare's 1604 drama inside a contemporary sound studio where five actors take on all twenty characters throughout a live radio stream. Shakespeare's story, while front and centre, is experienced through the actress stepping in at the last minute to play the leading role of Isabella. With no rehearsal, she must quickly adapt to this high-pressure environment, but things get complicated when the action off-stage becomes as heated as they are onstage.



Measure For Measure is adapted and directed by Crow's Theatre's Associate Artist, and House + Body's Artistic Director, Christopher Manousos (Stratford Festival's Langham Directing Program, Shaw Festival's Niel Munro Directing Intern).



The cast includes Jamie Cavanagh (Soulpepper; VideoCabaret; Outside the March), Katherine Gauthier (Crow's, Bad Roads; Shaw), Sébastien Heins (Outside the March; Stratford; BMO Lab), Beck Lloyd (CanStage, Ophelia in Hamlet;The Grand; Buddies in Bad Times; Stratford), Danté Prince (Crave Canada, The Last Timbit; Musical Stage Company, Dixon Road; Stratford).

The design team includes lighting designer Chris Malkowski (Shaw; Stratford, King Lear) and sound designer Riel Reddick-Stevens (Black Shoulders Legacy Award; Infinite Theatre; Green Light Arts). The production will be staged managed by Meghan Froebelius (CanStage, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf; Soulpepper, De Profundis: Oscar Wilde in Jail; Shaw). Justin Eddy (Theatre Direct) will be the associate artistic producer of the production.

