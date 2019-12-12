Hart House Theatre Presents The Pink-Power Musical, LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL

Opening on January 17, Hart House Theatre continues to mark its 100th Anniversary Season and presents an uplifting musical that celebrates self-discovery while dressing well and showing sass! This fun-filled romp sees the debut of Director Saccha Dennis to our stage and takes full advantage of what Hart House Theatre has to offer: featuring showcase performances by trained, emergent talent, who are supported by a professional production team and a dedicated, large audience.

Put on your best pumps, get your nails done and prepare to bend-and-snap because blonde isn't just a hair colour, it's a lifestyle! Based on the hit movie, Legally Blonde: The Musical tells the sassy tale of Elle Woods as she tackles sexism, snobbery and self-discovery in pursuit of her dreams of law school and the perfect outfit.

Director Saccha Dennis joins Hart House Theatre for the first time as director. Currently starring in the Toronto company of Come From Away at the Elgin Theatre, Saccha is originally from Montreal and studied Musical Theatre Performance at Sheridan College . She has toured Canada, U.S and abroad with many companies in hit musicals and productions. Saccha also writes, produces and coaches young actors.

When asked to comment on the notion that "blonde isn't just a hair colour, it's a lifestyle", Saccha had this to say:

"Never judge a book by its cover', is the best way of describing this fun and quirky musical. Elle Woods may have blonde hair and pretty looks on the outside, but at the core is a woman who is smart and worthy of being taken seriously.

Everywhere Elle goes, she represents a positive lifestyle and doesn't apologize for it. This is the journey to Elle's self-validation and love for herself while still staying fabulous!"

Joining Saccha on the professional production team is Music Director Giustin MacLean, Choreographer Gregory Carruthers , and designers Holly Meyer-Dymny (sets), Kathleen Black (costumes), David DeGrow (lights) and Jason Cabanaw (sound). This team will be creating the pink palace turned ivy league lair of Legally Blonde: The Musical.

