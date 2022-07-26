GOD IS SCOTTISH DRAG QUEEN Begins Performances This Week

Canadian comedian Mike Delamont brings his hilarious two-act comedy of biblical proportions, God Is A Scottish Drag Queen to the CAA Theatre, beginning this Friday July 29 to 31, 2022. There are still tickets available through mirvish.com

God, dressed in a floral power suit, comes down to set the record straight and expound on everything from Noah's Ark to Star Wars and answer humankind's most asked questions in a hilarious and unforgettable night of comedy! Loved by Preachers and Atheists alike, this show has quickly become one of the most popular one man shows touring today and has received critical acclaim for its non-stop brilliant look at pop culture and humanity through the eyes of a silly, foul mouthed, and very loveable Scottish Deity.

The title character of the show was created in a monthly cabaret called Atomic Vaudeville and was an instant hit. In 2011, Mike Delamont created the very first one act production of God Is A Scottish Drag Queen and began touring it on the North American fringe circuit. In 2015, the show was developed into a larger scale, two act, theatrical production that has now spawned two full length sequels and a Christmas special. The inspiration for the character came from the depiction of God in the sistine chapel. The image of a very serious, even angry looking God in, what appears to be, a gentle, pink negligee became the origin of what has become an insanely popular franchise of shows. The success of the character is that the show perfectly blends major political topics, biblical history, and silly pop culture, and is told through the voice of a deity who is clearly in on the joke. Recently at a post show meet and greet a man said "4 years ago my wife took me to see your show and I said 'We are seeing a show called WHAT!?!?'. I didn't really want to go. We have seen you 6 times now and each time we bring more people. We wouldn't miss it for the world!". While some of the public may be offended by the title, the patrons who choose to take the risk and see the show often become instant fans of this heartfelt and hilarious comedy and are first in line to see the rest of the shows in the series.