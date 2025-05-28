Farren Timoteo's MADE IN ITALY Extended in Toronto

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Made in Italy, Farren Timoteo's tour-de-force solo show packed with disco, fantastic singing and a host of hilarious characters, has played to over 100,000 audience members at theatres across Canada. It made its Toronto debut this May at CAA Theatre, opening to rave reviews on May 25. Due to popular demand, Made in Italy has been extended by one week. Four performances have been added from June 13 to 15.

About Made in Italy

An Italian teenager growing up in Jasper in the 1970s, caught between two worlds and determined to make his mark. This tour-de-force show is packed with disco, fantastic singing and a host of hilarious characters. Winner of the Sterling Award (Edmonton), Jessie Award (Vancouver) and Betty Mitchell Award (Calgary) for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy, as well as the Calgary Theatre Critic's Award for Outstanding Performance in a One-Person Show, this is a delightful, heartfelt coming of age story about a kid with the heart of Rocky Balboa and the moves (and hair!) of John Travolta.

The cast features Farren Timoteo (Francesco Mantini), Daniel Curalli (Francesco Mantini Understudy).

The Creative Team features Daryl Cloran (Director), Laura Krewski (Original Choreographer), Cory Sincennes (Set Designer), Cindy Wiebe (Costume Designer), Celeste English (Lighting Designer), Conor Moore (Original Lighting Design), Mishelle Cuttler (Sound Designer), Bex Tralli (Audio Consultant), Christine Leroux (Stage Manager), Emilie Aubin (Assistant Stage Manager), Hazel Moore (Apprentice Stage Manager), Andrei Mazuruc (Technical Director), Colin Rivers & Robert Richardson / Marquis Entertainment (Producers)

