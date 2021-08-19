Eddie Izzard Returns to CAA Theatre Next Week

After a very successful weekend of shows earlier this month, the actor and comedian will once again be at the CAA Theatre for a return engagement. Charles Dickens' Great Expectations and Eddie Izzard The Remix: 1988-2018 will play Saturday August 28 and Sunday August 29, 2021.

Tickets are now on sale at mirvish.com

Izzard is in Toronto filming the TV series Lost Symbol so is taking the opportunity to perform live, which she loves doing.

Charles Dickens' Great Expectations A tale of convicts, mystery, friendship, rivalry, unrequited love, revenge and redemption. This is a chance to see Izzard following in Dickens' footsteps with a solo performance of the master storyteller's much-loved classic.

Eddie Izzard The Remix:1988-2018 is comprised of highlights from Izzard's 30-year comedy career.

All profits made by Izzard, will be donated to Indspire, a national Indigenous registered charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada.

As before, all shows will be performed in a socially distanced seating configuration of only 140 seats per performance (the theatre's full capacity is 700 seats). Seats will be available in groupings of twos and fours. Audiences and staff will all be masked.