Drayton Entertainment Launches Ultimate 50/50 Draw Provincewide

Enter to win and you just might hit the jackpot! Drayton Entertainment has launched a province-wide Ultimate 50/50 raffle with half the proceeds benefiting charitable programs for the not-for-profit theatre company and half the proceeds awarded to one lucky winner.

The online raffle will run for one month from Monday, March 1 through Tuesday, March 30 with the draw at noon on Wednesday, March 31.

Drayton Entertainment is well-known for its 50/50 draws that take place at each performance. Over the course of a typical season, more than 800 draws occur. It's a long-standing tradition beloved by theatregoers a?' and with draws at each of the company's seven venues in five communities, thousands of dollars have been won by many lucky patrons over the years dating all the way back to the early days of the Drayton Festival Theatre.

"Our famous 50/50 draws are a signature part of the Drayton Entertainment theatre experience. Taking the raffle online is a great way to have some fun with audiences during this extended intermission," says Alex Mustakas, Artistic Director & CEO of Drayton Entertainment.

This new digital Ultimate 50/50 will take the popular raffle to a whole new level as participation is open to more than just Drayton Entertainment patrons - anyone over the age of 18 in Ontario can buy a ticket and enter to win. With participants from all across the province pooling their money into the same potential jackpot, who knows what the size of the final prize could be?

One thing is for certain, the Ultimate 50/50 will give participants the chance to win big while supporting the arts. The raffle will raise important dollars to be invested into Drayton Entertainment's charitable programs at this crucial time when the company has seen virtually all operating revenue disappear due to the coronavirus crisis.

COVID-19 has significantly impacted live entertainment - it was one of the first industries to be shuttered last March and will likely be one of the last to re-open. Drayton Entertainment was forced to cancel all productions last season, encompassing 20 shows on seven stages and over 800 individual performances. Prior to the pandemic, the professional theatre organization was on track to reach a paid attendance record of 275,000, with an anticipated economic impact of over $75 million, positively stimulating many tourism and hospitality businesses in communities throughout Ontario. The loss of these performances and the projected economic spinoff is significant. By participating in the Ultimate 50/50, participants will support live theatre and have an opportunity to win a cash prize.

Tickets are available now. Sales will close at 11:59 p.m. EST on March 30, 2021. The draw for the winner will be announced at 12:00 p.m. EST on March 31, 2021. The winning number will be announced online at https://drayton5050.com, on Drayton Entertainment's social media channels, and on Drayton Entertainment's website www.draytonentertainment.com.