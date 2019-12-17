Discord and Din Theatre presents Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again. April 12-26, 2020 at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre.

An explosive feminist text that unfolds as a series of vignettes and provocations, tearing apart the language, structures, and ideas that keep women trapped within a patriarchal system. Inspired by the prompt "Well-behaved women seldom make history" (Laurel Thatcher Ulrich), Alice Birch's internationally celebrated play redefines the way we think about womanhood in the 21st century.

Firebrand indie company Discord and Din Theatre's fresh perspective on Birch's irreverent and wildly experimental piece runs April 12-26, 2020, hot on the heels of Mine - coming up March 21-April 5, 2020 at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre, and written by Discord and Din's founding Artistic Producer Jenna Harris.

Information:

Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again.

Written by Alice Birch

Directed by Jennifer Tarver

Featuring CLARE COULTER, Jenna Harris, TEIYA KASAHARA, JEFF MEADOWS, TONY OFORI and ARLEN AGUAYO STEWART

Choreographed by SUSANNA HOOD

Set and Costume Design by ANDJELIJA DJURIC

Lighting Design by ANDRE DU TOIT | Sound Design by THOMAS RYDER PAYNE

Produced by Jenna Harris and ANNIE CLARKE

Stage Manager: LUCY McPHEE | Production Manager: ADRIEN WHAN

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre (12 Alexander St.) | April 12-26, 2020

Preview performances: April 12, 14 and 15 at 8pm | Preview tickets $20.00

Opening Night: Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 8pm

Evening performances: April 17-18 at 8pm & April 21-25 at 8pm

Matinee performances: April 19 and 16 at 2:30pm & April 22 at 1:00pm

Tickets $35.00 (Artsworker/Senior/Under 30) or $40.00 General

On sale now at buddiesinbadtimes.com or at 416.975.8555

For more information, please visit discordanddintheatre.com or contact Victoria Laberge:

victoria.laberge@gmail.com | 416.819.7377





