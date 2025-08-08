Choir! Choir! Choir! to Present UN-SILENT NIGHT Holiday Sing-Along at Massey Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Massey Hall will welcome back Choir! Choir! Choir! to the legendary Allan Slaight Stage for two shows on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Un-Silent Night: An EPIC Holiday Sing-Along! will be hitting Massey Hall for a 2PM matinee performance, and an 8PM evening performance.

At their Budweiser Stage summer celebration with Dwayne Gretzky last night, Choir! Choir! Choir!’s Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman surprised their fans with this exciting holiday announcement.

“Un-Silent Night is the warmest, fuzziest show we’ll ever do!” says Nobu. “And it doesn’t matter what - if any - holiday you celebrate. Just know you’ll be all toasty from singing seasonal and all-weather bangers with maybe, just maybe, the weirdest Frosty The Snowman/Let It Snow medley you’ve ever attempted to sing!”

Choir! Choir! Choir! is a Toronto-based singing group that have proclaimed Massey Hall as “their very favourite Toronto venue” and have always delighted audiences whenever they perform on the legendary stage.

The duo has performed with renowned artists such as Patti Smith, David Byrne, Rick Astley, Tegan and Sara, and Rufus Wainwright, and onstage at New York ’s Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall with the likes of Debbie Harry and The Flaming Lips. They collaborated with Kermit the Frog at NYC ’s Lincoln Center and created content for NBC ’s Jesus Christ Superstar with Hamilton ’s Brandon Victor Dixon. They’ve performed at the MET with Shamir in New York for New York Pride and hosted their own float in Toronto Pride. They remembered Canadian music hero, Gord Downie, by performing Grace Too with two surviving members of the Tragically Hip to 10,000 fans in Toronto. And more!

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our Corporate Marquee Club.