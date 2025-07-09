Charlotte Geeves To Step Down As Executive Director Of Bristol Old Vic To Lead National Ballet Of Canada

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bristol Old Vic Executive Director and co-CEO Charlotte Geeves is set to depart the historic theatre at the end of the summer to lead the Toronto-based National Ballet of Canada as their Executive Director, serving as Co-Chief Executive with Artistic Director Hope Muir.

Geeves has led Bristol Old Vic for six years as Executive Director and co-CEO, guiding the organisation through Covid and a change in artistic leadership. During her tenure she has overseen a growth in earnings from commercial activity, corporate partnerships and fundraising, and improved ticket sales. Together with the leadership team she has enabled the continuation of a broad programme of creative activity, on and off-stage, in the face of rising costs and a reduction in public investment.



Speaking today, Charlotte Geeves said: “There are very few organisations that become part of your soul, but Bristol Old Vic is one of those. I am immensely proud of everything we have achieved over the last six years, and whilst I will not be here, I'm very excited about the direction of travel for BOV under Nancy's artistic direction, as it continues with the development of the next generation of British plays and new musicals.”

Bernard Donoghue OBE, Bristol Old Vic's Chair, said: “All of us at Bristol Old Vic will be very sorry to see Charlotte leave us. She has been a fantastic and inspiring Executive Director and Joint CEO, leading us all through some of the most challenging times including the recovery post-pandemic and the subsequent cost of living crisis; managing our stakeholder and funding relationships with great political judgement, care and sensitivity; and creating an environment for our artistic ambitions, mission and values to become evident and realised. I'm very grateful to her for passion, enthusiasm, energy and commitment and my sadness at losing Charlotte is softened by real delight and pride in her new exciting future role.”

Bernard Donoghue confirmed that David Harraway, Bristol Old Vic's Director of Production & Operations, will co-lead Bristol Old Vic with NANCY MEDINA during the interim period until a permanent Executive Director is in post. Applications for the permanent role open today with Donna Munday leading the recruitment process on behalf of the Trustees.

Bernard Donoghue said: “We have started the process of recruiting Charlotte's successor who, in partnership with Nancy, the staff and the Board, will build on all that Charlotte has achieved and will join us in our 260th anniversary year in 2026.”

NANCY MEDINA continued: “I look forward to working alongside someone who can offer passion, compassion and fierce commitment for the work Bristol Old Vic does now, and the work we want to do in the future.”

