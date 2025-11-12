Cast Set for SEUSSICAL: THE MUSICAL at Hillcrest Village Community Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hillcrest Village Community Players has revealed the cast for the theatre group's milestone fifth season show, Seussical: The Musical!

Seussical: The Musical is a Broadway musical that weaves together characters, plots, and themes from several Dr. Seuss books. Primarily based on Horton Hears a Who! and Horton Hatches the Egg, it also features characters from The Cat in the Hat, Yertle the Turtle, Gertrude McFuzz, The Lorax, and more. This family-friendly show is funny and poignant and celebrates the best of Dr. Seuss's messages in a colourful and musical way.

"Seussical is a whimsical show that carries important messages about compassion, imagination, integrity and standing up for others beneath its colourful surface," said Hillcrest Village Community Players' Artistic Director, Krista Mihevc. "We're excited to feature a vibrant cast for a story that resonates with all ages; not just children, but also those who are young at heart."

"Now in our milestone fifth season, I'm proud that Hillcrest Village Community Players has become a vital member of the Hillcrest Village community in Toronto and is quickly becoming an emerging voice in the Toronto musical theatre scene," said Board of Directors member, Calvin Liu. "Community theatre is a vital part of any community, enriching it with art and creativity that is accessible to everyone. It brings people from all walks of life together, creating strong bonds that will last a lifetime."

THE CAST

The cast features Neil-Erine Palmaria as the energetic, fourth-wall breaking narrator, The Cat in the Hat.

The Jungle of Nool cast includes Alex Sheppard Reid (Horton), Tessa Saville (Gertrude), Lauren Franzoni (Mayzie), Sophia Kot, Jaelynne Gervais, Erin Smith and Kayla Calof (Bird Girls); April Rebecca (Sour Kangaroo), Adalyn Chance Marlowe-Hodge (Young Kangaroo), Jonah Opler, Henry Yanchyshyn and Brie Taylor (The Wickershams); Erin Alexander (Yertle the Turtle), Arrow Strayed (Court Marshall), Sara Marlowe (Doctor Dake), Katie Symes (Thidwick/Ensemble), Karla Danan (Red Fish, Blue Fish/Ensemble), Julia Costa (Fox in Socks/Ensemble), Nora Dawood (Vlad Vladikoff/Ensemble), Mark Liutenko (Wocket/Ensemble) and Abigail Dror (Foon/Ensemble).

The Whoville cast includes Eytan Marcus-Wolpert (JoJo), Hools Kay Wyder (Mayor), Shawna Wiznuk (Mayor's Wife), Michelle Doyle (General Ghengis Khan Schmitz), Ethan Bracken (The Grinch/Ensemble/Cadet), Amelie Correa (Cindy Lou Who/Ensemble/Cadet), Bella Baldin (Max the Dog/Ensemble/Cadet), Mirelle Yeung (Lorax/Ensemble/Cadet), Ogechi Kalu, Vivian Robb, Rosemari Halvaei (Ensemble/Cadet); Michelle Denis, Hayley Forbes, Valerie Ramazanova, Paige Gelfer and Allison O'Neil (Ensemble).