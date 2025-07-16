CRIME AFTER CRIME (AFTER CRIME) Comes to Five Points Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning genre comedy specialists Sex T-Rex return with Crime After Crime (After Crime), onstage from August 7-12, 2025 at Five Points Theatre (1 Dunlop Street W., Barrie). Crime After Crime is presented as part of the Canada-Wide Series at Theatre By The Bay's inaugural Barrie Theatre Festival.

In this multi-award-winning hit, Toronto’s beloved physical comedy company presents a multi-generational epic spanning three “Crime Periods” – film noir set in the 50s, a heist in the 70s, and a buddy cop in the 90s. In Sex T-Rex’s signature style of cinematic-inspired comedy, Crime After Crime (After Crime) shows the dark side of the Stone Family’s rise and fall in Crime City, USA, and explores the family’s intergenerational trauma through stupid goofs, stage combat, and swing-dance car chases.

Crime After Crime (After Crime) runs for five shows only on August 7, 8, 9, 10, and 12 at 8:30pm, following 7pm performances of Samantha Loney's Daughter of the Country, a one-woman show set in a quintessential Métis kitchen. Barrie audiences can expect a powerful double-bill that deftly explore the complexities of generational trauma, all while providing deep belly laughs.