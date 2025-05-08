Buddies In Bad Times Theatre Unveils Queer Pride 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Buddies in Bad Times has revealed Pride Month programming, with over 20 shows, concerts, events, and parties taking place throughout the Buddies space at 12 Alexander St., all June long.

"Pride is the time to get freak4freak, dye your hair, shave your head, march, party, dance, and rebel," says witzel. "It's when we remember our histories to invent our futures. It's a time to find your crowd or get lost in someone else's, it's for reflection, liberation, celebration, fornication. This Pride at Buddies is a showcase of queer (sub)culture at its best and we can't wait to throw the messiest dance parties in the village."

New and notable this year:

Buddies will host The Toronto Kiki Ballroom Alliance as they present the People's Choice Awards Kiki Ball, on June 14. A party that gives the PEOPLE the power to vote for who they feel ran the show this year! Who needs status when you're the people's favourite? "Blended Families" is the TKBA's annual function where houses come together to make "SUPERHOUSES" that compete for prizes and glory. If you're in a house that's not on the list, and are able to partner with another house? BRING IT TO THE FLOOR!

A drag pageant in partnership with Vision Drag Artists will take place on June 19, hosted by Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World winner Lemon, with guest judges Lucinda Miu and Tynomi Banks. Eight stunning drag artists will compete across two categories in the first annual Pride Legacy Pageant. This collaboration between Vision Drag and Buddies celebrates the strong history of drag in Toronto's Village and beyond, recognizing past, current, and future legends of the scene. Sponsored by Absolut.

Also new this year: New Music Concerts will present the world premiere of Glimmer, a trans-disciplinary, staged work by Thierry Tidrow; and a major West Indian Fete will take place on June 7 presented by the Indo-Caribbean Canadian Association.

Returning favourites for Queer Pride include: the ninth-annual 2-Spirit Cabaret in association with Native Earth Performing Arts; CRIPtonite from The Disability Collective; a showcase from the Buddies Emerging Creators Unit; Homo Night in Canada presented by The B-Girlz; Gay AF Comedy hosted by Robert Watson; Les Femmes Fatales with Secret Sisters; Steers & Queers with their annual Night of a Thousand Dollys; and Honey from New Ho Queen, capping off their year-long experimental collaboration as the first ever party-in-residence at Buddies.

It's also the 25th edition of Pride Prom (this year's theme: GOTHIC PINK PONY CLUB), a popular event geared towards queer youth under the age of 21, presented by Supporting Our Youth.

