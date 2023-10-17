Bruce Cockburn to Perform Live at Massey Hall in Toronto

Massey Hall will welcome back Canadian icon and national treasure, Bruce Cockburn on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Tickets on sale this Friday, October 20 at 10am via the box office line, 416-872-4255 or online at www.masseyhall.com/tickets.

As the universal accolades and extensive airplay continue to pour in for the 78-year-old Bruce Cockburn's 38th album, O Sun O Moon, True North Records has announced a string of additional world tour dates. Watch the lyric video for the first single, “Us All” below!

Bruce Cockburn has enjoyed an illustrious career shaped by politics, spirituality, and musical diversity. His remarkable journey has seen him embrace folk, jazz, rock, and worldbeat styles while earning high praise as a prolific, inspired songwriter and accomplished guitarist. He remains deeply respected for his activism and humanist song lyrics that thread throughout his career. On all his albums Cockburn has deftly captured the joy, pain, fear, and faith of human experience in song.

Bruce Cockburn has won 13 JUNO Awards, an induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, a Governor General's Performing Arts Award, and has been made an Officer of the Order of Canada, among many other accolades. He has 22 gold and platinum records including a six-time platinum record for his Christmas album. Cockburn continues to tour internationally.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.

ABOUT MASSEY HALL:

Massey Hall is one of Canada's most revered cultural institutions and a designated National Historic Site. Built in 1894 by Hart Massey, Massey Hall was gifted to the citizens of Toronto and now operates as a charitable not-for-profit organization. Remaining true to Massey's vision, the organization devotes much of its focus to artist development, community outreach, and educational programming.