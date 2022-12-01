Bad Dog Theatre Company Presents COMEDY ON QUEEN STREET, A Winter Wonderland Comedy Pop- Up To Celebrate The Holiday Season

The Bad Dog Theatre Company present Comedy on Queen Street, an electrifying new winter wonderland comedy pop-up theatre to celebrate the holiday season from December 1st - 30th at the Assembly Theatre (1479 Queen Street West).

Audiences can expect an extensive line-up of highly acclaimed shows including the smash hit Hookup, which takes the lives, likes and dislikes, turn-ons and turn-offs of two random audience members and turns them into a fully improvised romantic comedy. The show directed by Dan for Mayor's Paul Bates and features an all-star cast had a six-months sold-out run in 2019.

The pop-up will also put a focus on diverse voices with shows such as All Of Us Are Naughty, a co-production with the artistic team Mahjong Mafia, and My Big Fat Immigrant Christmas, a brand new musical comedy that brings the award-winning all-Filipina artistic troupe Tita Collective and TikTok Sensation Anesti Danelis together.

"After having to close down our theatre venue in 2021 due to the pandemic, we are excited to have a home in Parkdale, albeit just for the month of December," said Bad Dog Theatre Company Managing Artistic Director Alia Rasul. "This holiday-themed popup will transport people into a Winter Wonderland where they can watch Bad Dog's award-winning comedy performed by the city's best performers. We're looking forward to hosting and entertaining Toronto again!"

To purchase tickets, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212512Â®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbaddogtheatre.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1holiday

The Comedy on Queen Street pop-up line up includes:

Hookup directed by Paul Bates (Dan For Mayor, Illusionoid)

December 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 29 and 30 at 8:00 PM

Hookup features an all-star cast of the city's hottest (dreamiest!) comedians If you're looking for love, Hookups got you covered. Want to know what it would be like to date that charming stranger sitting next to you? Hookup takes the lives, likes and dislikes, turn-ons and turn-offs of two random audience members and turns them into a fully improvised romantic comedy. You'll hook up, break up, live the single life, and fall in love all over again without ever leaving your seat.

"Die Hard, But ____" presented by Sex T-Rex

December 1, 21, 22, 28, and 30 at 9:30 PM

Award-winning comedy troupe Sex T-Rex improvises holiday cult classic Die Hard, BUT you're gonna get the DIE HARD you've always wanted see. Sex T-Rex (nÃ©e Sexual Tyrannosaurus) is a Toronto-based comedy troupe whose cinematic style, wild physicality and spot-on parody has delighted audiences across Canada and the USA.

All Of Us Are Naughty featuring Mahjong Mafia

December 3, 9, 17 and 23

A comedy show fueled by your naughty secrets. Mahjong Mafia presents All of Us Are Naughty: Comedy Show! This is Toronto's hottest improv comedy show that will take you on a wild and hilarious ride. If it's date night or just go out to see some comedy night this is the funniest and most diverse show in town!

Squad Goals Holiday Extravaganza

December 10 at 9:30 PM

SQUAD GOALS is a group of powerhouse improvisers doing what they do best. These ladies want you to have the time of your lives at this no apology improv show!

My Big Fat Immigrant Christmas featuring Tita Collective and Anesti Danelis

December 22 and 23 at 8:00 PM

A holiday comedy musical for folks who have strong opinions about turkey. A satirical look at the holidays by immigrant comedians. Award winning, Filipina comedy troupe the Tita Collective join forces with TikTok sensation, Anesti Danelis in this satirical musical comedy that takes aim at the dominant way we celebrate the holidays. Equal parts a comment on Christian hegemony and strong opinions on turkey.

The Park Bench Scene From Good Will Hunting

December 29 at 9:30 PM EST

It's what it says in the title. Watch in amazement as the show slowly dissolves into what will surely be a once in a lifetime experience. Even if you don't like Good Will Hunting, it will still be very fun.

About Bad Dog Theatre Company

The award-winning Bad Dog Theatre Company (previously known as Theatresports Toronto) continues to specialize in the art of unscripted comedy and improvised performance, and provide affordable, accessible improv training for thousands of people of all ages and experience. Since March 2022, Bad Dog Theatre Company has been under the direction of The Board of Directors. The Bad Dog Theatre offers Bad Dog Comedy Classes online and in-person at 392 Spadina Avenue, and live-streamed shows on their YouTube channel, Bad Dog Comedy TV.

Bad Dog produced improvised audience favourites Theatresports, Hookup, Network Notes, Toronto, I Love You, and the award-winning La Grande Jatte. The Bad Dog Theatre Company was voted Best Small Theatre Company (2017) and Best Comedy Club (2018) in Toronto, by the readers of NOW Magazine.

As a non-profit, their mission is to create top quality performances and training for our audience, performers and students, to reflect the artistic value of improvised theatre and its ability to provide live shared experiences. Their vision is to transform the culture and perception of improvised theatre, elevating the artform to unprecedented standards of success and professionalism.

For more information, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212512Â®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbaddogtheatre.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1