BWW Review: The Stratford Festival's YOU CAN'T STOP THE BEAT Cabaret Celebrates the Joy of Musical Theatre

After over a year without live theatre pretty much anywhere in the world, Canadian musical theatre lovers made it known just how much they missed this art form by quickly scooping up tickets to YOU CAN'T STOP THE BEAT - a Cabaret at the Stratford Festival curated and directed by Thom Allison. This performance is exactly what everyone needs as they return to the theatre and so if you have the chance, be sure to purchase a ticket, add yourself to the waitlist, or watch the filmed version from home when it becomes available. The team of Evangelia Kambites, Mark Uhre, Alana Hibbert, and Gabrielle Jones delivers a wide array of memorable musical numbers spanning from Tin Pan Alley to the present day. A lot of material is covered in the hour and twenty minutes and there is sure to be something for everyone.

After a brief overture - the first overture most audience members would have heard in quite some time, the four cast members enter the stage under the Festival Theatre canopy brimming with excitement - everything about their demeanors personifying the excitement audiences feel as we hear a live band play the notes of beloved musical theatre gems. They then set the scene with some dialogue about the joy of musical theatre interspersed with the song Something's Coming from WEST SIDE STORY. It's evident that Thom Allison and company are aware that audiences are here for the music and so although the music theatre history and playful banter helps to create a narrative that acts a thru-line for the Cabaret, it is never at the expense of being able to include more music. In addition to some fun choices of full songs that are performed, Allison and Music Director Laura Burton have put together some fun medleys that allow the optimal amount of music to be performed throughout this show. This writer had never heard the arrangement of Before The Parade Passes By/Don't Rain on My Parade that Gabrielle Jones performs as a tribute to Broadway divas. Jones owns the stage and it is electrifying. Speaking of it not raining on anyone's parade, the forecast was calling for thunderstorms on the day of this show's opening, but there was nary a drop of rain and I give full credit to Ms. Jones.

Given that there was such a short turnaround between when theatres were given the go-ahead to sell tickets (as per COVID protocols) and when shows opened, the window for rehearsals for every show at the Stratford Festival was very small. For this reason, both Cabarets that have opened so far have understandably not been off book. I don't think anyone would expect the performers to have this much content memorized, and during the musical performances, they are so dazzling that the binders in front of them are quickly forgotten to the audience anyways. The witty banter between performers did suffer a little when it was read rather than appearing to be off the cuff, but again, all things considered, this was completely understandable. On the note of how this season had to roll out so quickly, a massive shoutout needs to go to the entire staff of the Stratford Festival. The folks at the Box Office, for example, must be working tirelessly right now, and their hard work to make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible has not gone unnoticed.

Joining the fabulous cast of this Cabaret are equally fabulous musicians. Laura Burton, George Meanwell, Michael McClennan, and David Camion bring the music to life. With Meanwell and McClennan frequently switching between different string instruments, it hardly feels like just a four piece band.

The theme of this Cabaret is a celebration of musical theatre, and given the rich history of musical theatre, this is a tall order! There are so many directions that a show like this can go, which in some ways must have been freeing for Allison, but at the same time, he is contending with the expectations of every musical-theatre-loving audience member who likely arrives with a certain song in mind that they absolutely want to hear. This show does a great job to balance the beloved music with surprising choices. For example, there was no way this show could not include something from the super hit WICKED, but where audiences might have expected a song like Defying Gravity, we instead are treated to Evangelia Kambites singing the equally wonderful (and perhaps even more technically challenging) The Wizard and I. She kills it. What a talent she is. I can't wait to see more from her! Similarly, Alana Hibbert performs an unexpected number from a classic villain, and Mark Uhre ends a Sondheim medley with a classic song, but perhaps not the one you might expect. It's fun that Allison keeps the audience guessing, which is why I am being intentionally vague here.

Although this cabaret highlights the way musical theatre can act as a joyful escape, it also touches on how it can bond us all via every facet of the human experience. Alana Hibbert's breathtaking and heartbreaking performance of Irving Berlin's Suppertime from AS THOUSANDS CHEER is a beautiful reminder of this.

Overall, this is a high energy, joy-filled journey into why musical theatre is so important to so many people. Allison knows his audience and treats them well. The cast is excellent - each lending their own strengths to the material being presented and everyone having their opportunity to shine. Some of the best moments are when they are all singing together though.

As changes are made to what audience sizes are permitted, more tickets will likely become available, so be sure to check the Stratford Festival website and add yourself to the waitlist for tickets so that you don't miss out on this delightful show!

Photo Credit: David Hou