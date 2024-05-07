The Royal Conservatory Of Music Establishes 'My Piece Of The City' Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inspired by a commitment to foster inclusivity, celebrate our city's rich diversity, and provide equitable access, The Royal Conservatory of Music has established the My Piece of the City program in partnership with The Daniels Corporation through funds raised from the gala presentation of Songs from The Journey, a theatrical production that will debut at Koerner Hall on June 20, 2024.

My Piece of the City is intended to assist smaller cultural organizations and individual artists financially, helping them to present concerts and events in Koerner Hall, one of North America's most revered concert venues.

While The Royal Conservatory currently offers venue rental rate subsidies to non-profit arts organizations, My Piece of the City will provide the means to make Koerner Hall even more accessible for a diverse array of arts presenters. The program will provide full or partial financial assistance to culturally specific, ethno-cultural, and equity seeking arts and non-profit groups, artist collectives, individual artists, or large organizations engaging, promoting, or presenting artists from priority groups such as Indigenous peoples, newcomers to Canada and immigrants, racialized communities, ethno-cultural or culturally specific groups, 2SLGBTQIA+, members of official language minority communities, persons with disabilities, and others. The Conservatory's current rental partners are also eligible to apply if the proposed concert or event is a new initiative and meets program eligibility criteria.

Applications and full details will be available at My Piece of the City | The Royal Conservatory of Music (rcmusic.com). Intake will start May 15, 2024 and close July 1, 2024 for projects, events, and concerts occurring between September 1, 2024 and August 31, 2025.

Applications will be adjudicated by a community jury, followed by program participant selection, notification, and orientation. The successful projects will be administered by the events team at the Performing Arts Division, Royal Conservatory of Music.

About The Royal Conservatory of Music

The Royal Conservatory of Music is one of the largest and most respected music education institutions in the world, providing the definitive standard of excellence in curriculum design, assessment, performance training, teacher certification, and arts-based social programs. Koerner Hall is a 1,135-seat concert hall at the heart of the Conservatory's TELUS Centre for Performance and Learning. Named for extraordinary philanthropists Michael and Sonja Koerner, since opening in 2009, the last 15 years, it has established a reputation as one of the world's greatest concert halls and has emerged as one of Canada's musical hubs.

