Tweed & Company Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Teams of DEAR RITA and ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

Since 2009, Tweed & Company Theatre has been bringing original Canadian musicals to the region. They have always prioritized new, national works that tell stories of our country's rich history and culture. This year's season is heavily influenced by this longtime mandate - their first two major shows were created by Canadians and tell stories about a piece of history.

First up is Dear Rita. Playing at the Marble Arts Centre in Tweed from June 5th to 8th, and then at the Bancroft Village Playhouse from June 12th to 16th. This awe-inspiring musical journey tells the story of Rita MacNeil, the Canadian Icon and songstress from Cape Breton. The show was co-created by Cape Breton local Lindsay Kyte, who is excited to also be joining the cast! The other co-creator and arranger is Mike Ross, and it features the music of Rita MacNeil.

It'll be directed by the award-winning Ann-Marie Kerr, whose work has been presented in theatres and festivals across New York, London, Mumbai, Sydney, and all over Canada. She has directed for Soulpepper Theatre, Neptune Theatre, The Globe Theatre, and many others. Musical direction will be by east-coast musical favourite Ian Sherwood, who will also perform in the show. The cast also features Toronto theatre maker Belinda Corpuz (Tweed & Co's URSA: A Folk Musical).

Performing in both Dear Rita and Anne, as well as musically directing the latter, is Broadway and Mirvish regular Seana-Lee Wood. Cassie-Hope Aubin returns this summer, performing in and providing ASL interpretation for both shows. Company newcomer Evelyn Hecht will also be acting and singing in both shows.

Tweed & Co is so excited to be producing Canada's favourite musical, Anne of Green Gables - The Musical. Adapted from the novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery, the book is by Donald Harron and music by Norman Campbell. It'll play at the Bancroft Village Playhouse from July 17th to 28th. The enormous cast of 22 is made up of professional performers and local talent alike (Andra Kauffeldt, Cynthia and Rod Moffit). Plus, it'll feature Bancroft youth in select roles in the show (shoutout to Lane Humen, Koda Carriere, and Josiah Hill), and in accompanying youth ensemble roles. Bancroft will recognize returning performer Kalie Hunter Nero from last year's Joseph, who will also be assistant choreographer/dance captain. Mirvish performer Paige Foskett will be playing the title role, and other professional actors making their Tweed debut include Béatrice René-Décarie as Diana Barry, Sarah Strange as Mrs. Rachel Lynde, Ruth Acheampong as Miss Stacy, and Sam Boucher as Gilbert Blythe. Other exciting performers include Ronan Hayes, Nicole Martin, Drayton regular Teddy Moynihan, Marot Sammartino, and Kayla Samson.

Plus, the cast features some incredible Canadian musical theatre legends like Charlotte Moore as Marilla Cuthbert. Having played everywhere from The Shaw Festival to Mirvish, this will be her 12th time performing in Anne. Returning to his longtime role as Matthew Cuthbert is another theatrical icon who has graced what feels like every stage across the country, Sandy Winsby.

Anne's director is Drayton's phenomenal Jackie Mustakas, who Bancroft audiences will remember from Mamma Mia in 2022. Both creative teams will also include familiar Tweed & Company faces like veteran theatre artist Tracy Lynne Cann as stage manager, technical direction/lighting and sound design by Alaynah deKleine, and costume design by Jocelyn Perry. For Anne, Mary Williams will be designing the set and Jennifer Wilson will be assistant stage managing.

Tickets

Both shows are gearing up to be fantastic productions! Tickets are on sale now and moving fast. With some of the most affordable theatre prices in the country, individual tickets range from $23.50+HST to $38.50+HST. There are season passes, 15% family pack discounts, and more! To book tickets, call the box office at 613-478-6060 or visit www.tweedandcompany.com.

