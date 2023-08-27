Review: The Stratford Festival's FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED is Electrifying

The excitement in the audience on Thursday night was palpable for the World Premiere of FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED – An adaptation written and directed by Morris Panych, with music by David Coulter, based on Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Word on the street was that this was unlike anything audiences had seen before – and it more than lived up to the hype. With powerful music, exciting direction and choreography, and stellar performances, this electrifying production is not to be missed.

Considered one of the greatest gothic novels, FRANKENSTEIN is a permanent part of the cultural zeitgeist. Most everyone knows this story to some degree - which makes it the perfect experiment for Panych to adapt the story into a movement and sound-based piece. This said, even those who have never seen or read this story would be able to clearly follow the narrative as it is expertly displayed through music and movement.

The musical compositions by David Coulter fit seamlessly into the story being told - to the point where I almost want to return for a second time in order to focus on the music. It is easy to be so entranced by the marriage of the music and the visual story, that some specific musical choices seep more into the subconscious. This is a testament to the collaboration between the creators of this piece and the effectiveness of Coulter's music.

Author Mary Shelley is a character in this production. We see her create and react to this story in parallel to how Doctor Frankenstein creates and reacts to the Creature. The three leads, Charlie Gallant as Doctor Victor Frankenstein, Marcus Nance as The Creature, and Laura Condlln as Mary Shelley are all superb, as is the ensemble around them - who, in addition to playing key characters in the story, also act as 'elements' moving set pieces, handing characters props, and representing nature one minute and people the next - always moving in time with the music.

It is fascinating to watch the parallels between Victor Frankenstein and Mary Shelley throughout the course of the play. Initially, both are confident and in control of their respective creations – as the play progresses, they both seem to become almost manic as they become immersed in their work – and eventually, both sort of lose control, but in different ways - Victor tries to avoid and hide from the consequences of what he has done, while Mary Shelley remains immersed in her work, but almost seems to see her story through the eyes of the audience – almost as if it is writing itself. The way Gallant and Condlln are each able to portray this through acting and movement alone, is utterly breathtaking.

Marcus Nance is captivating as the creature. I was so transfixed by his portrayal during the show, that it was only after that I began to consider the physical toll a role like this must take on the body and the athleticism and dedication required for it. The character's innocence turned to anguish is captured with beautiful nuance.

A major theme throughout this story is the concept of “nature” and what is “natural” – so Ken MacDonald's set design inluding set pieces that look like parts of nature – icicles, trees, etc. that simultaneously look like veins and arteries to represent the unnatural life Victor has breathed into the Creature is very clever.

The pacing of the play is excellent. There are several moments where characters are literally on a moving train – but that is essentially how it feels throughout. To throw in another metaphor relevant to the content of the show - it almost feels as if there is a pulsing heart behind this piece the entire time – speeding up and slowing down when moments call for it. I have no doubt the audience’s hearts were beating as one during key moments too. Coulter's music only further facilitates this sensation.

This production is stunning to behold and must not be missed. In addition to the visual and auditory spectacle, it also speaks to all the key themes this timeless story is known for … and it does so without anyone ever uttering a single word.

FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED continues in Repertory at the Avon Theatre until October 28th.

PHOTO CREDIT: Cylla von Tiedemann