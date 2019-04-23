BWW Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at Neptune Theatre

Neptune Theatre's production of THE COLOR PURPLE is an effortless, empowering production that will be remembered for decades. The show opened April 9th and will end June 2nd

THE COLOR PURPLE debuted in 1982 as a novel by Pulitzer Prize winning author Alice Walker, and transformed to the big screen in 1985 featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey. The Broadway musical opened in 2005 to rave reviews and reopened in 2015 where the show won the Tony Award for Best Revival of A Musical.

The show tells the story of Celie, a woman's journey to find her self-worth in the midst of adversity, love and forgiveness. The score is that of rhythmic, gospel and blues genres intertwined to tell this family saga.

We enter Georgia through a small lense of childhood; literally. It definitely captured what we learn in the beginning and the end of the show: it is all about love. The set and costume designer, Tamara Marie Kucheran, framed Celie and Nettie playing on the grass to open the show. As their duet comes to an end, the frame is expanded to view the entire town. We begin by seeing the show through the eyes of these two spirited sisters.

The transition from the view of the town into the chapel made for a welcoming entrance for the audience to feel immersed. I applaud Tamara Marie Kutcheran for carefully selecting such appropriate transitions for this show.

The gossip queens of the show portrayed by Masini McDermott, Keisha T. Fraser and Sarah Nairne were a hit! The three show stoppers give an informative, sassy and ultimately quirky take on the happenings of the characters. You never know what they will be doing and where they will come from which is hilarious to watch. They help the audience stay on their toes and fill them in on what is happening. Their personalities make for a good laugh despite the difficult themes.

Tara Jackson no doubt has her hands full with the role of Celie. Throughout the show, she evolves effortlessly. She perfectly embodies a sense of innocence with this role; scene by scene, Jackson soars into the feminist figure we need to see more of in theatre. Her triumphant voice during "I'm Here" makes the entire room still. Jackson grows along with her character by masking her strengths until the end; just when Celie discovers her own beauty.

Kimberly Rampersad is the first African-Canadian woman to direct The Color Purple. Her direction made for smooth storytelling for a complicated and heartbreaking tale that eventually has light at the end of the tunnel.

Sofia is fiesty and confident, the parallel of Celie. As Celie begins to find confidence within herself, we see Sofia take a decline. Janelle Cooper is a chameleon of an actress with a spellbound performance as Sofia; going from one emotion to another as you witness her downfalls and realizations of happiness.

The show may not be recommended due to themes of rape and abuse. Though I hope that with this show as well as local initiatives that have a sexual assault resources, telling this story could help victims to find their inner strength and beauty. At the end of the day - no matter who we are -we need to know that we are beautiful, we are strong and that we are loved. THE COLOR PURPLE at Neptune Theatre teaches us that in a phenomenal way.

Go see this phenomenal show TODAY! This show will not be extended; therefore you have until June 2. Please visit neptunetheatre.com for schedule and ticketing information.

Photo credit: Neptune Theatre and Stoo Metz.





